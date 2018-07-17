3 Families - 3 Cubes / Chetecortes

+ 26

Architects Chetecortes

Location Distrito de Asia, Peru

Architect in Charge Daniel Cortés

Team Lorena Alfaro / Ivette Ramírez

Area 450.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Nadia Riva

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a private beach house in La Jolla condo in the 101 kilometer south of Lima.

The Project is in the second row, has long form, measuring 30 meters long by 10 meters wide.

The house is created for 3 families, parents and children with spouses and grandchildren.

Each family is represented by each cube with different materials and features that form a simple composition, easy to remember. The position of each figure, form the interior and exterior spaces.

The house is designed to create a great spatiality, both distances and heights, was important connection of the different spaces and transparency throughout the house, along, width and height.

The Bridge:

Connects the house to longitudinal level, private bedrooms on the second floor with the social area first. It is an important element that helps create feelings and connecting the different spaces. Play with different perceptions through the sounds it creates when walking.

Materiality, allowed to have the desired amplitude sensation, even for having opaque elements between spaces, such as metal-wood bridge, not lost the height required for the space.

Terrace: (3 level-122m2)

It is designed as an important area of ​​the house, with its own character, which you can interact with the other spaces. It flies over the second floor, helping to make contact with the second and first floor of the house.

First floor: (Social Area)

It is designed as an open space with large distances and breadth, the only opaque elements are the service area that can be recognized by the outside aluminum hub and large interior stone tower that is the fireplace and inside the elevator. To make this possible the structure of the house was designed as a large white arm, which others are hung, as the master bedroom.

Bedrooms:

All bedrooms were designed with bathrooms included, this gave us a premise for interior design. So we decided to remove brick walls between the bathroom and the bedroom, and we designed of glass opaque to provide privacy without removing light, was an important point because it helped the perception of space is wider.