Paiva Walkways / Trimetrica

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Installations & Structures, Infrastructure
Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Paiva Walkways embraces the Paiva river with an extension of 8km, providing a walking path with a breathtaking natural beauty, with picturesque landscapes, waterfalls and a variety of fauna and flora species.

Section
More than a simple walk in contact with the nature, this is an unique experience deeply characterized by a dramatic landscape and an infrastructure that interferes as little as possible with the landscape.

This is an unusual experience marked by winding stairs to the top of the hill with stunning sceneries, and a very narrow wooden bridge which spans across the river among cliffs and abundant vegetation. The walkway continues along the topography, with rest stops and strategic panoramic points to admire the view.

Project location

Address:Rio Paiva, Portugal

About this office
Trimetrica
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructurePortugal
Cite: "Paiva Walkways / Trimetrica" 02 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/787149/paiva-walkways-trimetrica> ISSN 0719-8884
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

葡萄牙壮观的派瓦栈道 / Trimetrica

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

