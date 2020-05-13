Zen House / H.a

+ 28

Houses • Bình Thạnh, Vietnam Architects: H.a

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 78 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Building Company: Qcons

Technical Design: Duong Dai architecture and construction

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The owners are all Buddhists looking forward to having a place of peace, tranquility and completely free from the hustle city.This is not simply a house, it is a monastery…

A place where there os no limit in work, where you can either travel or stand in one place and other remaining angles are transparently as a continuous open space designed. Where everyone will see each other gleamingly, listen to each other, call each other, and think of other, etc.

A natural and rustic material palette of unrefined brick, bare wood, unpainted cemboard, and ferrous iron, etc. Everything is definitely in the way it is, staying with its nature.



Note: This project was originally published on April 13, 2016