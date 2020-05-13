World
Zen House / H.a

Zen House / H.a

© Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam + 28

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Bình Thạnh, Vietnam
  • Architects: H.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Building Company: Qcons
  • Technical Design: Duong Dai architecture and construction
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The owners are all Buddhists looking forward to having a place of peace, tranquility and completely free from the hustle city.This is not simply a house, it is a monastery…

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

A place where there os no limit in work, where you can either travel or stand in one place and other remaining angles are transparently as a continuous open space designed. Where everyone will see each other gleamingly, listen to each other, call each other, and think of other, etc.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Section
Section
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

A natural and rustic material palette of unrefined brick, bare wood, unpainted cemboard, and ferrous iron, etc.  Everything is definitely in the way it is, staying with its nature.

Note: This project was originally published on April 13, 2016

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

