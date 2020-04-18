World
Workshop House / PAX.ARQ

Workshop House / PAX.ARQ

© Bruno Candiotto

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Houses, Offices
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: PAX.ARQ
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bruno Candiotto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Belmetal, Drenaltec, HH Môveis, Montart Esquadrias Metálicas, Pau Pau, Reka Iluminação, SPR Divisôrias
  • Authors: Paula Sertório, Victor Paixão
  • Design Team: Alecsander Gonçalves, Isabella Fatarelli, Lucas Lemos, Miguel Muralha, Murilo Gabriele, Renata Lovro, Renata Stefanelli, Sebastian Perez Sarralde, Ubirata Prilip
  • Structure: Telecki Arquitetura de Projetos
  • Landscaping: Marcel Steiner
  • Installations (Electrical, Hydraulics, Air Conditioning): Grau Engenharia
  • Construction: SBN Engenharia Construções e Acabamentos
  • Soil Consulting: Apoio Assessoria e Projetos de Fundações
  • Block Project: EPM Sistemas de Fôrmas
© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto

Text description provided by the architects. As a result of a particular programmatic condition, the workshop-house project was conceived to host a residence, a high-performance mechanical workshop and classrooms in a 260m² terrain located in the Pinheiros neighborhood, São Paulo.

The programmatic activities were distributed in a specific way so it was possible to take the greatest advantage from the functional and legal point of view. The result is a separation of the program in three levels: ground-floor, which hosts the mechanical workshop activities, revisions, repairs, part-washing and a dynamometer room for vehicle testing; first floor, where the classrooms, study rooms and bathrooms are located; and second floor, place for the residence.

© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto

All the activities are administered by one only inhabitant who breaks down his daily schedule along the different spaces, each one of them with particular characteristics. When all these are incorporated together, the relationship becomes a generator of a specific morphology that could only be a consequence of the conditions that gave origin to the project.  

© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto

The concrete inclined slab gathers a major role among the whole composition as an element capable of offering diverse solutions. It embodies the visual limit between the public and private realms, while it shelters the upper domains from noise pollution and the mechanical equipment on the ground-floor. Simultaneously, it enhances natural ventilation and illumination for the workshop and classrooms, while facilitating rain water capturing for reuse.  

© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto

The relationship between the building and the city is compelling, as the composition draws back voluntarily from the terrain’s limits and frees the urban corner in a gentle manner, favoring the materialization of a place for gatherings and urban encounters along its surroundings

© Bruno Candiotto
© Bruno Candiotto

Originally published on April 13, 2016

PAX.ARQ
Cite: "Workshop House / PAX.ARQ" 18 Apr 2020. ArchDaily.
