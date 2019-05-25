Chacala House / Estudio Macías Peredo + CoA Arquitectura

+ 13

Construction CoA arquitectura

Collaborators [CoA arquitectura], Arq. Saraí Chávez , Arq. Raúl Miranda, [ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO] Arq. Carlos Mendiola More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project was a rest house which includes the social areas and master bedroom on the ground floor overlooking the sea, four bedrooms to accommodate a family in each, and service areas.

A huge fig tree, a palm tree and visual openings to the sea were the conditioning for the house.

The palm serves to confine a courtyard entrance where vegetation dialogues with the apparent structure, they welcome and announce what will be the theme of the whole house: a grid of columns and beams like an skeleton that modulate, order, delimit and qualify the different spaces.

The main enclosure conforms a palapa that houses open living and dining room, adjoining a pool that serves the auction house, which dilutes its border with the ocean horizon is located.

The palapa is complemented on one side by a patio deck on the axis marked by the fig tree, which is followed by another backyard that introduces light and vegetation to the family room area. The bedroom is located at the beginning of the same axis, and through the sequence of courtyards, you also enjoy the scenery without losing your privacy.

A semi-open staircase leads to the four bedrooms upstairs modulated under the same order and thatched by two palapas, which generate a double height housing the bath with a timber closure on which a loft is enabled.

The house can live as closed or open as you want, allowing you to enjoy the sea breeze and vegetation that seeks to introduce the jungle immediate context by a rich variety of species.

The apparent materials, palapas and wood, aimed at producing a "natural and relaxed" atmosphere.

This is a house to live, to see, to relax or simply be.

Originally published on 4 April, 2016