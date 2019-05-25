World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Estudio Macías Peredo
  6. 2014
  7. Chacala House / Estudio Macías Peredo + CoA Arquitectura

Chacala House / Estudio Macías Peredo + CoA Arquitectura

  • 17:00 - 25 May, 2019
  • Curated by Daniela Cruz
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chacala House / Estudio Macías Peredo + CoA Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Chacala House / Estudio Macías Peredo + CoA Arquitectura, © Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina
© Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina © Onnis Luque + 13

  • Construction

    CoA arquitectura

  • Collaborators

    [CoA arquitectura], Arq. Saraí Chávez , Arq. Raúl Miranda, [ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO] Arq. Carlos Mendiola
    • More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project was a rest house which includes the social areas and master bedroom on the ground floor overlooking the sea, four bedrooms to accommodate a family in each, and service areas.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Sicilia
© Jaime Sicilia

A huge fig tree, a palm tree and visual openings to the sea were the conditioning for the house.

Save this picture!
Bottom Plan
Bottom Plan

The palm serves to confine a courtyard entrance where vegetation dialogues with the apparent structure, they welcome and announce what will be the theme of the whole house: a grid of columns and beams like an skeleton that modulate, order, delimit and qualify the different spaces.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The main enclosure conforms a palapa that houses open living and dining room, adjoining a pool that serves the auction house, which dilutes its border with the ocean horizon is located.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The palapa is complemented on one side by a patio deck on the axis marked by the fig tree, which is followed by another backyard that introduces light and vegetation to the family room area. The bedroom is located at the beginning of the same axis, and through the sequence of courtyards, you also enjoy the scenery without losing your privacy.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

A semi-open staircase leads to the four bedrooms upstairs modulated under the same order and thatched by two palapas, which generate a double height housing the bath with a timber closure on which a loft is enabled.

Save this picture!
Top Plan
Top Plan

The house can live as closed or open as you want, allowing you to enjoy the sea breeze and vegetation that seeks to introduce the jungle immediate context by a rich variety of species.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina
© Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina

The apparent materials, palapas and wood, aimed at producing a "natural and relaxed" atmosphere.

This is a house to live, to see, to relax or simply be.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina
© Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina

Originally published on 4 April, 2016

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estudio Macías Peredo
Office
CoA Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Chacala House / Estudio Macías Peredo + CoA Arquitectura" 25 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/784775/chacala-house-coa-arquitectura-plus-estudio-macias-peredo/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina

Chacala 住宅 / CoA arquitectura + Estudio Macías Peredo

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream