  7. Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY

Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY

  • 15:00 - 23 March, 2019
Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY
Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 29

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Matatlán Oaxaca is a traditional town where mezcal production takes place.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Local producers struggle to preserve its product in the rising market where traditional means are part of the artisanal production.

Section A
Section A

The commission was to renew the spaces for production gaining the necessary approvals to export the mezcal.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The Project organizes the production phases around the earth oven.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Frames over frames limit each space where rammed-earth from the plot is placed as a ritual to the land where the family produces its traditional mezcal.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project location

Ambrosi I Etchegaray
