Landscape House / Mabire Reich

Landscape House / Mabire Reich

© Guillaume Satre

Houses, Renovation
Nantes, France
  • Architects: Mabire Reich
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Guillaume Satre
  • Bet Structural Ingeneers:E2C
  • Gross Floor Area:Existing house: 85 m², Extension : 100 m²
  • City:Nantes
  • Country:France
© Guillaume Satre
© Guillaume Satre

Text description provided by the architects. Extending a house means reducing the exterior space of a plot. The theme of the project that we developed for the “landscape house” is the restitution of an exterior space. The site of the project is located in Nantes (France), in an area established on a ridge of the Armorican Massif. The 300m² plot hosts at its bottom a small house as a testimony to the past worker of the neighborhood.

© Guillaume Satre
© Guillaume Satre

We designed a path created from a play with successive terraces connected by ramps, forming an itinerary which opens successively to a patio, to the landscape of the heart of block’s small urban gardens and the great scenery on the southern shores of the Loire.

© Guillaume Satre
© Guillaume Satre
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Guillaume Satre
© Guillaume Satre

The development of this path defines a surface. The volume situated bellow this surface forms the extension of the house, a series of living spaces (living room, kitchen, workshop) connected by oblique views, put in relation through a play with the levels, without any interior door.

© Guillaume Satre
© Guillaume Satre
Section
Section

The relationship with the landscape is twofold: the house is not only a potential of various links with the exterior, but the work with the material is the creation of an interior landscape. The graining of the plywood, the motifs drawn by the rain on the metallic structure during construction, the moiré effect of the resin or the repetitive pattern of the cement tiles create a separate universe, the same way as the clouds draw unexpected landscapes inviting to contemplation.

© Guillaume Satre
© Guillaume Satre

Originally published on February 25, 2016. 

Mabire Reich
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
© Guillaume Satre

法国景观住宅/ Mabire Reich

