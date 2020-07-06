Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Kitasenzoku Apartment / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects

Kitasenzoku Apartment / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects

Save this project
Kitasenzoku Apartment / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects

©  Takumi Ota ©  Takumi Ota ©  Takumi Ota ©  Takumi Ota + 21

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Mixed Use Architecture, Dorms, Office Buildings
Ota, Japan
  • Structural Engineers: KINOSHITA structural engineers
  • Mechanical Engineer : EOS plus / YMO
  • Site Area: 145.78m2
  • Building Area: 97.72m2
  • Total Floor Area: 490.07m2
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

"As you find in Silicon Valley of the United States, I would like to produce a model case near Tokyo Institute of Technology, creating and developing a synergistic cycle for this university, companies and the neighboring towns"

This wish of a client was realized as a project to design and build an architectural complex at the site near the university, consisting of the office of the client's company, the shared-room style student residences, and the residences for the staff members and the client.

Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

This site is located within the shopping district near the university. An entrance hall is situated along with a town street and opened to the city, so that the open area can be used as a lecture space for the students, or as a casual drop-by space for any city residents. The common hallway from the entrance hall is also designed as the extending passage from the town street, equipped with benches, lightings and plants for creating the atmosphere of a city street. A shared space used by the students is also opened to this common hallway, producing a casual and inviting atmosphere for the staff members. The whiteboard paint finish of the wall in this space allows them to draw on the wall, promoting casual and daily discussions among students and staff members. There is a private space for the students separated by the tunnel-like space behind the staircase.

Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

The building form was derived from the calculations of setback and shadow-casting regulations, while the volume of the building was defined by the necessary areas and spaces for the residences and users--as a result, balconies are produced as gaps between those two design criteria in three-dimensional manner. While those balconies could be shared by the residents through void spaces with maintaining their own privacies, such three-dimensional condition does not clearly divide the void space into pieces for an attached property of a particular residence.

Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

Because this building has a prominent volume within the surrounding neighborhood, there is no clear and distinguishable front or back side of the building. The building volume is reduced by the sense of openness created by the openings on all elevations of the building.

Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

It is intended to design a building focusing on the relationships among people, or a building and the urban environment--and hopefully this building helps develop intimate communication between the client and residents, among residents, and even with the students and city residents to become part of such communication.

Originally published on January 21, 2016

Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ota, Tokyo, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms Offices Office buildings Japan
Cite: "Kitasenzoku Apartment / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects" 06 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/780744/kitasenzoku-apartment-tomoyuki-kurokawa-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

©  Takumi Ota

日本开放式公寓 Kitasenzoku / 黑川智之建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream