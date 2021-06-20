Shelter in Montaria / Carvalho Araújo

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Houses
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
  • Design Team:José Manuel Carvalho Araújo, Joel Moniz, Francisco Vacas, Ana Vilar, Tiago Curado Almeida, Leandro Silva, João Santos
  • Structures:Pedro Alves
  • Hidraulic:Pedro Alves
  • Electrical, Communications:INOVOLT
  • Security:Pedro Alves
  • Life Safety:Marta Moniz
  • Accoustics:Diogo Mateus
  • City:Viana do Castelo
  • Country:Portugal
  
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. The shelter is located on steep terrain on the edge of the village, with a privileged view over the Serra d’Arga mountains. The building occupies the space of the existing ruin.

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

There are images of villages and farms that we retain since ever. The first image that we associate to the terrain and the place is the water tank: public or private, they served to wash, water supply or even to the more or less illegal child’s adventures. Above all, they were an important meeting point, a workplace, and an important symbol of community life.

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

The house consists of a concrete volume that hosts the pool and that rises from the ground, allowing to add the program at the bottom, reinforcing the idea of shelter. The pool assumes particular relevance in the design, searching in its relationship with the terrain the image of the old tanks. The steep slope of the terrain allowed to accommodate a shelter at the bottom of the pool volume, composed of a living room/kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom. The elementary program was organized around an interior courtyard that provides lighting and ventilation to the rooms.

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

Cite: "Shelter in Montaria / Carvalho Araújo" 20 Jun 2021. ArchDaily.

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

