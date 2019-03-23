World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bark Design Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Red Rock Beach House / Bark Design Architects

Red Rock Beach House / Bark Design Architects

  • 17:00 - 23 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Red Rock Beach House / Bark Design Architects
Save this picture!
Red Rock Beach House / Bark Design Architects, © Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

© Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones + 24

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. The Red Rock Beach House at Sunrise at 1770 is carefully nestled into its' natural coastal landscape. Significant trees have been mapped and take precedence, with components of the building footprint located sensitively in between the primary Moreton Bay Ash and Banksia trees throughout the site.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Celebrating its natural, coastal setting, the house provides its occupants with an inextricable link to the landscape and the Red Rock headland. Exploring ideas of lightness, layers of transparency and integrating indoor / outdoor living, this house is a simple series of stepped timber platforms that enable a contemporary coastal lifestyle to unfold within a very special landscape.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Ocean views and connection to the landscape are enhanced from every platform where family and friends enjoy the comfort of casual luxury in the subtropics - an authentic contemporary Australian beach house.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bark Design Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Red Rock Beach House / Bark Design Architects" 23 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/780310/red-rock-beach-house-bark-design-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Christopher Frederick Jones

红石海滩住宅 / Bark Design 建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream