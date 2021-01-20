Hongkong Art Storage / penda

+ 15

Design Team: Chris Precht, Sun Dayong, Bai Xue, Quan He, Li Pengchong

Country: Hong Kong (SAR)

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project describes a space for storing and selling paintings in a tower located in the centre of Hong Kong.

Given the program of an infrequently used space, we are introducing a suitcase-like box made out of matte-reflecting copper panels.

The box can be fully opened and integrated into the space; thus, after the paintings are shown, the box can be fully folded up to secure the artwork when the space is unoccupied.

The box is made out of copper and inhabits a sliding drawer for artwork, a cozy couch, a bar, a beamer, and a working desk.

Leaving the rest of the space in untouched rough concrete, the copper objects capture attention, reflecting natural light in a warm, red tone.