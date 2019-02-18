World
  3. From Digital to Built: Six Experimentations With Brick

From Digital to Built: Six Experimentations With Brick

From Digital to Built: Six Experimentations With Brick
From Digital to Built: Six Experimentations With Brick, © TEM 2015
© TEM 2015

Argentine firm Estudio Arzubialde and Chilean architect Verónica Arcos led a Material Experimentation Workshop in Rosario, Argentina, during which six different groups of students designed and built projects using a variety of brick laying techniques.

Each project used different brick patterns based on simple rules, resulting in a structure with a certain degree of geometric complexity. 

© TEM 2015 © TEM 2015 © TEM 2015 © TEM 2015 + 38

The first three days of the workshop consisted of creating physical and digital models, while the last six days were dedicated to construction. The projects were built in a large public square in the town of Roldán, Santa Fe.

Team: Fidela Antelo, Cecilia Pellegrini, Ana Poliotto, Juan Antonio Rodríguez, Sofía Rothman, Franco Varesi

By Fidela Antelo, Cecilia Pellegrini, Ana Poliotto, Juan Antonio Rodríguez, Sofía Rothman, Franco Varesi. Image © TEM 2015
By Fidela Antelo, Cecilia Pellegrini, Ana Poliotto, Juan Antonio Rodríguez, Sofía Rothman, Franco Varesi
By Fidela Antelo, Cecilia Pellegrini, Ana Poliotto, Juan Antonio Rodríguez, Sofía Rothman, Franco Varesi
By Fidela Antelo, Cecilia Pellegrini, Ana Poliotto, Juan Antonio Rodríguez, Sofía Rothman, Franco Varesi
Team: Luisina Abiega, Franco Barbuscia, Costanza Galati, María Florencia Méndez, Laura Mozzi, Javier Rúa

By Luisina Abiega, Franco Barbuscia, Costanza Galati, María Florencia Méndez, Laura Mozzi, Javier Rúa. Image © TEM 2015
By Luisina Abiega, Franco Barbuscia, Costanza Galati, María Florencia Méndez, Laura Mozzi, Javier Rúa
By Luisina Abiega, Franco Barbuscia, Costanza Galati, María Florencia Méndez, Laura Mozzi, Javier Rúa
By Luisina Abiega, Franco Barbuscia, Costanza Galati, María Florencia Méndez, Laura Mozzi, Javier Rúa
Team: Ana Carthery, Fausto Galizzi, Marina López, Vanesa Martorene Lell, Constanza Pisano

By Ana Carthery, Fausto Galizzi, Marina López, Vanesa Martorene Lell, Constanza Pisano
By Ana Carthery, Fausto Galizzi, Marina López, Vanesa Martorene Lell, Constanza Pisano
By Ana Carthery, Fausto Galizzi, Marina López, Vanesa Martorene Lell, Constanza Pisano
Team: Paula Cesaretti, María Josefina Correa, Ana Laura Gurmendi, Victoria Rainaudo

By Paula Cesaretti, María Josefina Correa, Ana Laura Gurmendi, Victoria Rainaudo. Image © TEM 2015
By Paula Cesaretti, María Josefina Correa, Ana Laura Gurmendi, Victoria Rainaudo. Image © TEM 2015
By Paula Cesaretti, María Josefina Correa, Ana Laura Gurmendi, Victoria Rainaudo. Image © TEM 2015
By Paula Cesaretti, María Josefina Correa, Ana Laura Gurmendi, Victoria Rainaudo. Image © TEM 2015
Team: Jimena Alvarez, Kasevich Sofía, Cintia Ramírez

By Jimena Alvarez, Kasevich Sofía, Cintia Ramírez. Image © TEM 2015
By Jimena Alvarez, Kasevich Sofía, Cintia Ramírez
By Jimena Alvarez, Kasevich Sofía, Cintia Ramírez
By Jimena Alvarez, Kasevich Sofía, Cintia Ramírez
By Jimena Alvarez, Kasevich Sofía, Cintia Ramírez
By Jimena Alvarez, Kasevich Sofía, Cintia Ramírez
Team: Franca Carassai, Silvina Ciccone, Jaime Cumpa López, Lautaro Del Federico, Manuel González Veglia, Carla Haimovich, Agustín Ramonda, María Trabuchi

Team: Franca Carassai, Silvina Ciccone, Jaime Cumpa López, Lautaro Del Federico, Manuel González Veglia, Carla Haimovich, Agustín Ramonda, María Trabuchi. Image © TEM 2015
By Franca Carassai, Silvina Ciccone, Jaime Cumpa López, Lautaro Del Federico, Manuel González Veglia, Carla Haimovich, Agustín Ramonda, María Trabuchi
By Franca Carassai, Silvina Ciccone, Jaime Cumpa López, Lautaro Del Federico, Manuel González Veglia, Carla Haimovich, Agustín Ramonda, María Trabuchi
By Franca Carassai, Silvina Ciccone, Jaime Cumpa López, Lautaro Del Federico, Manuel González Veglia, Carla Haimovich, Agustín Ramonda, María Trabuchi
By Franca Carassai, Silvina Ciccone, Jaime Cumpa López, Lautaro Del Federico, Manuel González Veglia, Carla Haimovich, Agustín Ramonda, María Trabuchi
José Tomás Franco
Author

News Misc
Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "From Digital to Built: Six Experimentations With Brick" [De lo digital a lo construido: taller de experimentación material con ladrillo en Rosario] 18 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Watkins, Katie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/780132/from-digital-to-built-six-experimentations-with-brick/> ISSN 0719-8884
