House Olmen / Pascal François Architects

House Olmen / Pascal François Architects

© Frederik Vercruysse © Frederik Vercruysse © Frederik Vercruysse © Frederik Vercruysse + 14

Houses
Balen, Belgium
  • Engineer: UTIL
  • Landscape Architect: ffstyles
© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

Text description provided by the architects. An old three - façade house, connected with the barn, was demolished and replaced by a contemporary barn-type building which was built behind the existing construction and which had to be in line with very strict building regulations.

© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

The new building is somewhat unaligned with the existing barn, thus creating protected exterior spaces in the form of two terraces. The transversely positioned horse stable completes the set-up.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Honest materials emphasize the building’s local character. The roof and the façade of the main building are covered with 50 cm long red tiles, with no visible gutters. The sliding windows in oak have a warm finishing in copper on the outside.

© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

The interior atmosphere is created by natural light and splendid views on the surrounding nature. Austere materials, oak in particular, enhance the harmony.

© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

This striking, well-balanced project displays integrity, without the slightest ambition to be trendy.

© Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

Originally published on January 03, 2016.

About this office
Pascal François Architects
Office

Products

Wood Steel Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "House Olmen / Pascal François Architects" 03 Jan 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/779631/house-olmen-pascal-francois-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884
© Frederik Vercruysse

比利时 Olmen 住宅 / Pascal François Architects

