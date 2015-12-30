World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Spain
  5. José Manuel López Osorio
  6. Baena Castle Restoration / José Manuel López Osorio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Baena Castle Restoration / José Manuel López Osorio

Save this project
Baena Castle Restoration / José Manuel López Osorio

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada + 18

Heritage  · 
Baena, Spain
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. In Baena, Córdoba, restoring its XII century castle has acquired a major characteristic, as it is one of the largest and most important projects of architectural restoration. Granada native José Manuel López Osorio was the architect commissioned to lead the whole process, which as he points out, "seeks an integrated vision of heritage that considers both the consolidation and enhancement of its historic structures, such as the ability to integrate the urban areas where it is located into global processes of revitalization."

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

For this, the project has addressed the recovery of existing structures at an early stage and incorporated new elements that enable its use in a second stage. It is at this point, when Lopez Osorio has fully relied on the work, experience and expertise of Grupo GUBIA, an architecture office leader in the design and construction of all types of spaces and structures in wood, to technically solve an "experimental" system of iroko wood walkways which connect the different towers of the ruins.

Save this picture!
Plan Level 1
Plan Level 1

The first stage of the project consisted in cleaning and consolidating the walls of all towers of the castle (after the archaeological excavation works), maintaining existing textures, preserving the current materials and displaying partial damages.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

A new layer is added that recovers the original volumes: sandstone blocks arranged with details carved by hand, that integrate with the eroded fabric, offering a beautiful vibration to the walls. These new spaces lit naturally and subtly have allowed to incorporate new uses and to visit the original remains for which, in a second stage, we have created the complex system of wooden walkways.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Walkway system: the logic of wood in the restoration project.

The use of wood as one of the main materials involved in the restoration of this building which is part of the artistic heritage of Baena is certainly key in the architectural, constructive and aesthetic operation. The noble material provides a warm and friendly character to the monument, establishing a functional continuity between the interior and exterior spaces. The dark color of the species used provides a color contrast with blocks of stone and white concrete walls and relate to these historic walls of the fortress, covered with a patina with the passage of time.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Each wooden walkway in the castle is different in geometry and size, but all are composed of more or less repetitive and rhythmic modules formed by iroko wood strung through a complex system of stainless steel rods, nuts and washers. The purpose of the system is to ensure and facilitate the replacement of any part when necessary, allow the movement of the material and expedite the process of site assembly once the modules are configured in the workshop. Constructive solutions in the design of the walkways contribute to facilitate the evacuation of rainwater, one of the most harmful agents to wood in outdoor use.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Constructive peculiarities in each restored wooden tower.

As for the different faces of the tower, we made a solid iroko pavement, which through a slit sets the pace and the same proportion as the existing gateways between the wood slats and their separation; and the spectacular and imposing wooden balcony overlooking the green landscape around the monument on the opposite side, south.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The Adarve walkway is also configured by horizontal slats. This looks sandwiched between two stone walls that create between them a trapezoidal shape over 10m long. Divided into six modules and thanks to the meticulous work of measuring the surface, we were able to manufacture it completely in the workshop.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The west tower, meanwhile, is noted for its constructive solution to the northwest walkway. Solid stainless steel "T" shapes also lined in timber project from the walkway to anchor to a base inside the tower.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

In short, each and every one of the actions and interventions in the Baena Castle restoration project have been aimed at a correct interpretation of the walled enclosure, and to establish a two-way relationship with the territory. Doing so, José Manuel López Osorio adds, "through not strictly traditionally mimetic materials, which have offered certain degrees of freedom in the interpretation of these remains, but that are intended as quality elements, they can offer guarantees of durability and are arranged so that it is possible to disassemble and replace them if necessary".

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Objectives that are completed "with the possibility of including new uses of the monument that transcend the mere contemplation of historic remains."

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 14850 Baena, Córdoba, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
José Manuel López Osorio
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Refurbishment Restoration Heritage Spain
Cite: "Baena Castle Restoration / José Manuel López Osorio" [Restauración Castillo de Baena / José Manuel López Osorio] 30 Dec 2015. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintana, Lorena) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/779486/baena-castle-restoration-jose-manuel-lopez-osorio/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jesús Granada

巴埃纳城堡修复/ José Manuel López Osorio

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream