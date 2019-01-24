These Are the World’s 25 Tallest Buildings

Save this picture! © Marshall Gerometta/CTBUH; © zjaaosldk, bajo licencia CC0; © Carsten Schael; © K11 / New World Development; © © Ferox Seneca, bajo licencia CC BY 3.0; imagen cortesía de SOM

Humanity has become obsessed with breaking its limits, creating new records only to break them again and again. In fact, our cities’ skylines have always been defined by those in power during every period in history. At one point churches left their mark, followed by public institutions and in the last few decades, it's commercial skyscrapers that continue to stretch taller and taller.

But when it comes to defining which buildings are the tallest it can get complicated. Do antennas and other gadgets on top of the building count as extra meters? What happens if the last floor is uninhabitable? The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has developed their own system for classifying tall buildings, measuring from the “level of the lowest, significant, open-air, pedestrian entrance to the architectural top of the building, including spires, but not including antennae, signage, flag poles or other functional-technical equipment.” Using this system more than 3,400 buildings have been categorized as over 150 meters tall.

We take a look at world’s 25 tallest buildings, according to the CTBUH, after the break. List updated on January 2019.

25. Al Hamra Tower | 412.6 m | 1,354 ft | 80 floors

Location: Kuwait

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Offices

Completed: 2011

Save this picture! Al Hamra Tower. Image © Mohdalg [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 3.0

24. Princess Tower | 413.4 m | 1,356 ft | 101 floors

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Architects: Eng. Adnan Saffarini

Use: Residential

Completed: 2012

Save this picture! Princess Tower. Image © Pieter van Marion [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

23. Jin Mao Tower | 420.5 m | 1,380 ft | 88 floors

Location: Shanghai, China

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 1999

Save this picture! Jin Mao Tower. Image © Mätes II [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 3.0

22. Trump International Hotel & Tower | 423.2 m | 1,389 ft | 98 floors

Location: Chicago, United States

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Residential and Hotel

Completed: 2009

Save this picture! Trump International Hotel & Tower. Image © Brian Woychuk [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

21. Marina 101 | 425 m | 1,394 ft | 101 floors

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Architects: National Engineering Bureau

Use: Residencial and Hotel

Completed: 2017

20. 432 Park Avenue | 425.5 m | 1,397 ft | 85 floors

Location: New York

Architects: Rafael Viñoly Architects

Use: Residential

Completed: 2015

19. Guangzhou International Finance Center | 438.6 m | 1,439 ft | 103 floors

Location: Guangzhou, China

Architects: Wilkinson Eyre Architects

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2010

Save this picture! Guangzhou International Finance Center. Image © wyliepoon [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

18. KK100 | 441.8 m | 1,449 ft | 100 floors

Location: Shenzhen, China

Architects: TFP Farrells

Use: Hotel and Office

Completed: 2011

Save this picture! KK100 / TFP Farrells. Image © Carsten Schael

17. Willis Tower | 442.1 m | 1,451 ft | 108 floors

Location: Chicago, United States

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Offices

Completed: 1974

Save this picture! Willis Tower (former Sears Tower). Image © TonyTheTiger [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 2.0

16. Zifeng Tower | 450 m | 1,476 ft | 66 floors

Location: Nanjing, China

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Hotel and offices

Completed: 2010

Save this picture! Zifeng Tower. Image © Tomchen1989 [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 2.0

14. Petronas Tower 2 | 451.9 m | 1,483 ft | 88 floors

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Architects: Cesar Pelli & Associates

Use: Offices

Completed: 1998

Save this picture! Torres Petronas. Image © Hadi Zaher [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

14. Torre Petronas 1 | 451.9 m | 1,483 ft | 88 floors

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Architects: Cesar Pelli & Associates

Use: Offices

Completed: 1998

13. Changsha IFS Tower T1 | 452.1 m | 1,483 ft | 94 floors

Location: Changsha, China

Architects: Wong Tung & Partners

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2018

Save this picture! Changsha IFS Tower T1. Image © Chonnakun Tabtong / Shutterstock

12. Vincom Landmark 81 | 461.3 m | 1,513 ft | 81 floors

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Architects: Atkins

Use: Hotel and Residential

Completed: 2018

Save this picture! Vincom Landmark 81. Image © ngoc tran / Shutterstock

11. International Commerce Centre | 484 m | 1,588 ft | 108 floors

Location: Hong Kong

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2010

Save this picture! International Commerce Centre. Image © Isaac Torrontera [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

10. Shanghai World Financial Center | 492 m | 1,614 ft | 101 floors

Location: Shanghai, China

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) + Mori Building + Irie Miyake Architects and Engineers

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2008

Save this picture! Shanghai World Financial Center . Image © Ferox Seneca [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 3.0

9. TAIPEI 101 | 508 m | 1,667 ft | 101 floors

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Architects: C.Y. Lee & Partners Architects/Planners

Use: Offices

Completed: 2004



Save this picture! TAIPEI 101. Image © Chris [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

8. China Zun | 527.7 m | 1,731 ft | 109 floors

Location: Beijing, China

Architects: TFP Farrels + Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Offices

Completed: 2018

7. Guangzhou CTF Finance Center | 530 m | 1,739 ft | 111 floors

Location: Guangzhou, China

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Mixed

Completed: 2016

Save this picture! Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre. Image © K11 / New World Development

6. One World Trade Center | 541.3 m | 1,776 ft | 94 floors

Location: New York

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2014

Save this picture! One World Trade Center. Image Cortesía de James Ewing

5. Lotte World Tower | 554.5 m | 1,819 ft | 123 floors

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2017

Save this picture! Lotte World Tower. Image © zjaaosldk, bajo licencia CC0

4. Ping An Finance Center | 599 m | 1,965 ft | 115 floors

Location: Shenzhen, China

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Offices

Completed: 2017

Save this picture! Ping An Finance Center. Image © Terri Meyer Boake [vía CTBUH]

3. Makkah Royal Clock Tower | 601 m | 1,972 ft | 120 floors

Location: Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Architects: Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners + SL Rasch

Use: Mixed

Completed: 2012

Save this picture! Makkah Royal Clock Tower. Image © Samira [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

2. Shanghai Tower | 632 m | 2,073 ft | 128 floors

Location: Shanghai, China

Architects: Gensler

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2015

1. Burj Khalifa | 828 m | 2,717 ft | 163 floors

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Offices + Residential + Hotel

Completed: 2010