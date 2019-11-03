World
'Henri Dutilleux' Conservatoire / Dominique Coulon & associés

‘Henri Dutilleux’ Conservatoire / Dominique Coulon & associés

© Eugeni PONS

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Educational Architecture  · 
Belfort, France
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Dominique Coulon & associés
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3895.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2015
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Eugeni PONS
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Albizzati, Antonietti, Atlas Schindler, Beyler, Curti, De Stefano, EIMI, Earthworks, Floorcolor, Hunsinger, Mirolo Pere et Fils, Negro Pere et Fils, Petracca, Pole bâtiment, STTS Tennis et sols, Soprema, Zanelec

  • Architect in Charge

    Dominique Coulon, Steve Letho Duclos

  • Architects Assistants

    Guillaume Wittmann, Lukas Unbekandt, Diego Bastos-Romero

  • Construction Site Supervision

    Steve Letho Duclos, Lukas Unbekandt

  • Structural Engineer

  • Electrical Engineer

    BEE.FL

  • Mechanical Plumbing Engineer

    Solares Bauen

  • Cost Estimator

    E3 économie

  • Acoustics

    Euro Sound Project

  • Facade drip painting

    Artists Max Coulon and Gabriel Khokha
© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the upper part of the town. It backs onto the woods, forming the final outlying limit of the built-up area. Echoing the open landscape, it faces to Belfort Lion on the hilltop opposite. In this strong context, the building offers its solidity, an almost opaque mass of grey concrete. The surface of the mass has an unusual texture, hinting at plants or the veins in marble. It has been achieved by drip painting in two shades of blue. The drips of paint lend depth and thickness to the skin of the building. The surfaces vibrate in the light, apparently in motion – matter ceases to be static.

© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS
Section
Section
Section
© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS

The concrete monolith exudes an enigmatic presence. Only the volume of the dance room seems to be looking at the Lion, constructed in 1879 as a symbol of resistance to the enemy. The building condenses a programme with very varied volumes. The building contains two auditoriums, a theatre, a large dance room, a library, classrooms, administrative offices, and a host of studios with very varied volumes and areas. The acoustic of each studio is designed to suit one specific instrument. The areas appear to fit into each other. Empty areas are hollowed out of this compact mass, creating relationships between the different levels. The entrance hall is on an unexpected scale. The library seems to be suspended, marking out the cross-section and serving as a giant deflector. The central patio is the darkest area. Its colour and its negative drip design reverse the codes of the outer envelope. It is the ultimate expression of density.

© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS
© Eugeni PONS

Originally published on December 23, 2015

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 1 Rue Paul Koepfler, 90000 Belfort, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "'Henri Dutilleux' Conservatoire / Dominique Coulon & associés" 03 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.
