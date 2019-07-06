World
  7. House in Shinkawa / Yoshichika Takagi

House in Shinkawa / Yoshichika Takagi

  • 17:00 - 6 July, 2019
  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
House in Shinkawa / Yoshichika Takagi
House in Shinkawa / Yoshichika Takagi, © Yuta Oseto
© Yuta Oseto

© Yuta Oseto © Yuta Oseto © Yuta Oseto © Yuta Oseto + 16

© Yuta Oseto
© Yuta Oseto

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house with a space that looks like an interior as well as an exterior. The space has a large air volume, covered with a roof and translucent surface which keep off the rain and wind. However, it doesn't have heat insulation performance. It could be positioned on the extension of the Japanese traditional earth floor or the sun room seen in houses of Hokkaido. Here we call it a "terrace" because it is a half-exterior space that is bright and open. From spring to autumn, it works as a part of the living space. And in winter it works like a glasshouse, which keeps off the severe cold.

© Yuta Oseto
© Yuta Oseto
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yuta Oseto
© Yuta Oseto

"Small house"
This is an inexpensive yet highly insulated functional small house. The footprint of indoor space is very small; 53 square meters. The private room on the second floor is an attic space like a “hiding place”. Its small indoor space has advantages such as inexpensive construction cost and easy cleaning, and low cost of utility fee.

© Yuta Oseto
© Yuta Oseto

"Large terrace"
This 26 square meters large terrace, which is the half of the indoor space, has a continuous relationship and a discontinuous relationship with the indoor space at the same time. Continuity contributes to make the small house feels spacious, and discontinuity contributes to make the indoor space thermally compact.

© Yuta Oseto
© Yuta Oseto

Originally published on 17 December, 2015

About this office
Yoshichika Takagi
Office

