Cultural Center La Gota - Tobacco Museum / Losada García

  • 17:00 - 7 July, 2019
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Cultural Center La Gota - Tobacco Museum / Losada García
Cultural Center La Gota - Tobacco Museum / Losada García, © Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

© Miguel de Guzmán © Miguel de Guzmán © Miguel de Guzmán © Miguel de Guzmán + 29

    • Construction Engineer

      Oscar Gonzalez

    • Project Management

      Ramiro Losada Amor, Alberto García Jiménez, Óscar González

    • Collaborators

      Lucía Bentué, Toni Gelabert, Adriana Marina Melchor Quesada

    • Structure and Facilities

      Valladares

    • Contractor

      Dragados

    • Structure

      Reco SL

    • Electricity, lighting, sanitation, plumbing, air conditioning and PCI

      Render Industrial Group SL
      More Specs Less Specs
    © Miguel de Guzmán
    © Miguel de Guzmán

    Text description provided by the architects. Cultural Center La Gota is a hybrid building for exhibition spaces that aims to create a new focus of urban centrality in Navalmoral (Cáceres), showcasing the identity of the town. The etymology is rooted in an old building built in the same site, in the thirties, to solve the problems of child malnutrition through the "Drop of Milk".

    Detail 3
    Detail 3

    It hosts temporary spaces, a permanent exhibition for the painter Sofia Feliu and a Tabaco Museum. The geometry of the Centre is attributed to the structure of the tobacco plant with the principle of equality and diversity that we also see in these vegetables -the leaves are similar but different at the same time-. The building contains a core for vertical communication and a structure from which plants appear with equal size and morphology, but with different heights and characters that are slightly offset.

    © Miguel de Guzmán
    © Miguel de Guzmán

    Inside, the building brings the atmosphere of the light from the tabaco drying-building through a ceramic fabric inspired by the traditional brick found in these kinds of buildings. Light enters -in those spaces that the program allows- through the holes in the facade. This produces a dematerialized facade with refined geometries, which allows the filtration of sunlight through the walls.

    © Miguel de Guzmán
    © Miguel de Guzmán

    The post-tensioned structure of the building permits, through active reinforcements, large spans and reduced edges of the slabs. The system increases the bearing capacity of concrete, reducing its deformation and cracking decreases, thus increasing its life. So, the use of the material is more efficient and there is a reduction in weight of the structure.

    © Miguel de Guzmán
    © Miguel de Guzmán

    The five floors of the Centre are set on five displaced boxes, one above the other. The floors are staggered in the areas where boxes are flying to create the effect of a box "on the other."

    Detail 1
    Detail 1

    The facade is made up of a double skin composed of a glass-wall and ceramic-fabric named FLEXBRICK. In this way a thermal space is created and it directs the views from the inside, prevents heating in the summer season and forms a picture of the tobacco drying-buildings.

    © Miguel de Guzmán
    © Miguel de Guzmán

    The green wall extends from the Tabaco Museum to the exterior, being a didactic wall with tobacco plants and vegetation of the region. It will also allow cooling for the building in summer with a consequent energy savings. The Center has some space between the adjacent building allowing the creation of a public square flanked by the green wall on one side and ceramic mesh on the other.

    © Miguel de Guzmán
    © Miguel de Guzmán

    The facade is an industrialized system of flexible ceramic that covers the entire building with different drawings that are produced by various lightness and darkness inside. The system consists of braided steel bars in which the ceramic pieces are inserted into the grid, allowing flexibility, versatility and variability.

    © Miguel de Guzmán
    © Miguel de Guzmán

    The ceramic facade is divided into modules of 1.00m. and 0.75m. that combines to form the outer drawing that comtemporizes the tobacco drying-buildings. The ceramic mesh is hugging the upper guides screwed to the slabs and tethered to an anchor point for the wind at the bottom.

    © Miguel de Guzmán
    © Miguel de Guzmán

    Originally published on 16 December, 2015

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    About this office
    Losada García
    Office

    Cite: "Cultural Center La Gota - Tobacco Museum / Losada García" 07 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/778821/cultural-center-la-gota-tabacoo-museum-losada-garcia/> ISSN 0719-8884
