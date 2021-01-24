Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. China
  5. Cloud Odeum / Aether Architects + Futurelab

Cloud Odeum / Aether Architects + Futurelab

Save this project
Cloud Odeum / Aether Architects + Futurelab

Courtesy of FuturelabCourtesy of Aether ArchitectsCourtesy of FuturelabCourtesy of Futurelab+ 36

  • Curated by Nico Saieh
Pavilion
Shenzhen Shi, China
  • Project Team:Zelin Huang, Xiaomeng Wang, Zihui Huang, Qian Chen, Sensen Zhu
  • Structure/Detailing:Hailin, Xibin Chen
  • Exhibition Organizer:Bi-city biennale of urbanism \ architecture / Shenzhen futian central park
  • City:Shenzhen Shi
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Futurelab
Courtesy of Futurelab

Text description provided by the architects. Environment, Status, How architecture exists?

If people are living in an “environment”, then we should carefully consider what is environment, or what is the significance of environment? Suppose there is a most objective and fundamental term could be described equivalent to environment, that should be – Nature.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aether Architects
Courtesy of Aether Architects

If building the artificial environments is is to create the environment as nature, then whether the artificial environment should attempt to exceed artificial substance, to appear as natural phenomenon and alternate status?

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In this exhibition, we try to consider about the theme of reliving the city from the perspective of city re-imagination, then propose the concept of “Odeum” (composition of daily fragments), an urban odeum which represent the environmental permeation (behavior, climate, landscape, etc.) following the variation of time.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aether Architects
Courtesy of Aether Architects

Through re-imagination(behavior or thought)and using the basic element "building / space" which forms a city, the "Cloud Odeum" attempts to show the phenomenon of environmental relationship beyond material and form, and furthermore, inspire the dialogue and imagination to the creation and possibilities of the built environment ( urban / construction) through the interactive process of body and space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Futurelab
Courtesy of Futurelab

Eventually, the Cloud Odeum automatically presents the relative vision, the audience inside will continue to develop observation, feeling and thinking. The existence of the building itself at this time is to give landscape and people a proof, that they are living in the scenery of space.

Save this picture!
Structural Analysis 6
Structural Analysis 6

Cloud Odeum also hope this is a kind of compensation, let the audience realize architecture should not be regarded as just a still image, but a way leading them to re-understand of the city, form, space as well as time.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Futurelab
Courtesy of Futurelab

Originally published on December 14, 2015. 

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Central Park, Huang Gang Yi Jie, Futian Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518048

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aether Architects
Office
Futurelab
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChina
Cite: "Cloud Odeum / Aether Architects + Futurelab" 24 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/778626/cloud-odeum-aether-architects-plus-futurelab> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Futurelab

云剧场/ Aether 事务所 + Futurelab

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream