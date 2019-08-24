World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Portugal
  5. FAT - Future Architecture Thinking
  6. 2015
  7. Sobreiras – Alentejo Country Hotel / FAT - Future Architecture Thinking

Sobreiras – Alentejo Country Hotel / FAT - Future Architecture Thinking

  • 15:00 - 24 August, 2019
  • Curated by Diego Hernández
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sobreiras – Alentejo Country Hotel / FAT - Future Architecture Thinking
Save this picture!
Sobreiras – Alentejo Country Hotel / FAT - Future Architecture Thinking, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 58

  • Project Team

    Architects: Miguel Correia, Elsa Soares da Cunha, João Figueiredo, Pedro Saavedra, Patrícia de Carvalho, Virgínia Gomes, Francisca Romãozinho, Telmo Maia, Gabriel Santos, Sara Gonçalves, Margarida Magro, Hilário Abril / Urban Planner Susana Mello / Landscape Architect Sara Távora / Designer Nicole Côrte-Real

  • Engineering

    GWIC

  • Builder

    TECNORÉM

  • Client

    Sobreiras - Alentejo Country Hotel
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The Sobreiras - Alentejo Country Hotel is located on a property of about 25 ha in the Serra de Grândola, 200 m above sea level, punctuated by cork oak trees holm oaks, olive trees and varied endogenous vegetation. Gentle hills and a vibrant landscape extend to a distant horizon.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Only an hour from Lisbon and a few minutes from Grândola village, the rural context within which the property belongs greatly favored by the particular beauty of the site, determined the guiding concept - to promote the enjoyment of nature and the discovery of the regional culture.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The design is by architect Miguel Correia, along with its multidisciplinary team from FAT - Future Architecture Thinking, with about 30 members between architects, planners, landscape architects and designers.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The concern for the preservation and improvement of physical and morphological characteristics of the site, dictated the basic principles of intervention: a simple and elegant design inspired by the surrounding nature with the richness of landscapes and flavors of Alentejo.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The purpose was to value and favor the rural environment surrounding the hotel, taking it as theme, seeking to provide a space to enjoy the countryside, full of comfort and quiet, in a simple and contemporary atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In the hilltop chosen to deploy the hotel, the view extends panoramically facing east. The mountain fauna is revealed in the sounds which inhabit the fields. The constantly changing sky transforms the landscape multiplying its views. Time passes peacefully and slowly.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The arrangement of the existing trees on the implantation site led to dividing it into several modules among the trees, preserving and protecting the forest heritage, while taking advantage of this unique nature setting.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The hotel consists of eight volumes “gently resting” above the ground through a suspended structure that minimizes soil sealing and the extent of the area affected by the foundations.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The largest volume contains the entrance and reception and also a set of public and lounge areas. Smaller volumes include staff facilities, technical, storage and service areas. The remaining 5 volumes of approximately equivalent size, features 22 rooms and 2 suites, all with wide spaces, minimal design and private terraces, arranged in sets of 4 or 5 units, providing all the comfort and privacy to enjoy the peaceful countryside .

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The buildings, formally developed from the combined volumes of evoking the traditional image of a house, seek identification with the characteristics of the traditional regional architecture, in the sobriety of lines and materials.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Wooden logs used in facades establish a dialogue with the surrounding landscape, contrasting with these white buildings of simple and refined geometry.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The concern about the buildings thermal stability, essential to the sustainable management of energy resources required to operate the hotel and to the comfort of the facilities, reflects in some of the architectural options taken.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Openings are preferably facing east, as in regional traditional architecture, for protection from the strong sun intensity facing west. Wide spans intend to take advantage of the panoramic view, highlighting the landscape exposed as a big picture within each space.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

To ensure protection of these wide spans during the periods of more aggressive sunlight, terraces and porches were created through extended roofs and vertical wooden logs used for shading.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Both exterior and interior walls and roofs were designed and characterized considering the thermal and acoustic insulation needs of the different spaces. Also the choice of thermal window frames featuring glass with specific characteristics prescribed for the site, address the buildings thermal comfort. Openings in opposite walls, in bedrooms and living rooms, favour natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

All these measures form an integral part of a passive climate control system, which aims to minimize the need of using complementary active systems.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The systems selected to satisfy each of the technical needs of the building, is concerned with respect for the ecosystem and aim to the efficiency and sustainability of the entire set.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In order to optimize resources, the building system combines calcium silicate panels and a roof support structure in metal profiles. The panels consist of two calcium silicate sheets, which provide rigidity, filled with mortar and EPS, which guarantees lightness and higher thermal and acoustic resistance to the panel, adapting it to the most diverse uses. The choice of this building system considered for greater optimization in construction, reducing the need for hand labour and execution time, allowing the completion of works in just one year.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The sustainability of the intervention was evaluated in the local context, considering the environmental impact and the needs of energy resources as well as the technical and economic viability of the infrastructure, with regard to installation, maintenance and operation thereof.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Since water is a key resource, the climatic characteristics of a region such as Alentejo impose the demand of its optimal management. As water saving measure, all hotel taps and showers include flow reduction devices, and common areas taps and showers also include timer. A solar thermal system was provided for water heating.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The extent of sloping roofs called for rainwater harvest system that allowed its use for irrigation as a means to combat the occasional shortage of this resource.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The landscape design intervenes subtly into the territory aiming to preserve and highlight its natural characteristics. The intervention focuses on west side of the hill, where the access and the buildings stand, leaving intact the east side that forms the natural setting of the Hotel.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Maintaining the natural dynamic of this site is the cornerstone of this intervention which in exterior space lies in the use of natural and environmentally friendly materials. The access path to the Hotel is made of grit for a better landscape integration and to preserve the soil permeability.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Each building is preceded and framed by a bushy strip, which follows the entire footpath access to rooms, exacerbating the mutability of the landscape through the different expressions which it assumes throughout the year. The definition of planted areas has been reduced to the essentials - minimizing the use of irrigation and maintenance - leaving centre stage to the cork oak forest.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The remaining land preserves the natural characteristics of the Alentejo landscape - the “montado”, the upland meadows and the inherent seasonality - which constitute the very essence of the intervention.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The various outdoor spaces are designed for leisure, taking advantage of the extraordinary beauty of the landscape, and the infinity pool seems to invite to a genuine dip in nature, with the horizon as far as the eye can see. 

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Note: This project was originally published in 9 December, 2015

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FAT - Future Architecture Thinking
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Portugal
Cite: "Sobreiras – Alentejo Country Hotel / FAT - Future Architecture Thinking" 24 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/778503/sobreiras-nil-alentejo-country-hotel-fat-future-architecture-thinking/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream