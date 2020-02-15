Bungalows / BLIPSZ

+ 9

Housing • Odorheiu Secuiesc, Romania Architects: BLIPSZ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 191.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2013

Photographs Photographs: Márton BÍRÓ

Architect In Charge: István PÁSZTOR , István BENEDEK, Zsolt SZÉNÁSI (blipsz!) + Erika Zsuzsanna BARTH, Arnold MACALIK

Interior Design: Zsófia LÁSZLÓ

Landscape Design: István BENEDEK, Kálmán MÁTHÉ

Structure, Installations: Build Invest srl

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Right nearby the Hajdó house (formerly designed by our office), the same client wants to raise its pension’s capacity by building a couple of pavilion apartments well integrated in the natural and built environment. The 4 cabins were designed to fulfill the comfort needs of a family or a group of friends. They consist of a kitchen-living room, bathroom and an attic bedroom with 2 double beds.

One of the main project themes was the correct placement of these structures on the terrain topography without disturbing the panorama of the city as viewed from the upper Hajdó residency. A local platform was created slightly excavated into the hillside, protected by a mixed concrete and stone wall which creates a certain intimacy for the ensemble. The bungalows’ position and the openings layout could seem arbitrary at first glance but they follow the logics of the viewing perspectives and the not so favorable sun orientation imposed by the site.



Originally published on December 05, 2015