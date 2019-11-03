Xixi Wetland Estate / David Chipperfield

+ 27

Apartments · Hangzhou, China
Architects: David Chipperfield

Area: 11800.0 m2

Project Year: 2015

Photographer: Simon Menges

Design: Mark Randel – Partner

Project management: Libin Chen – Partner

Project architects: Ilona Priwitzer, Manh Kinh Tran, Sascha Jung, Samson Adjei

Contact architect: ECADI (East China Architecture and Design Institute)

Landscape architect: Belt & Collins

Structural engineer: ECADI

Services engineer: ECADI

Project management: Hangzhou Westbrook Investment Co. Ltd

Client: Hangzhou Westbrook Investment Co. Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. Xixi, a national wetland park located on the outskirts of Hangzhou, is a built landscape and an area of nature, which has been shaped by man for over a thousand years. The omnipresent relationship between landscape, architecture, and water is key to the atmosphere in Xixi. This atmosphere has been integrated into a new development of apartment buildings.

The apartment buildings are surrounded by a water garden, which, as a reference to the wetland park, is a mostly wild landscape. In contrast to these green surroundings, the buildings appear as dark stone volumes embedded in the water garden. They are, as is typical for villages in Xixi, placed on a stone plinth that sits in the water.

This plinth forms the base of a village group with various levels, walls, and balustrades creating a sequence of exterior spaces, which enable access to the buildings. The interiors are characterised by floating spaces. Room height windows allow for natural light and views over the water garden.

Originally published on November 17, 2015