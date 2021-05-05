We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. India
  Institute of Engineering and Technology – Ahmedabad University / Vir.Mueller Architects

Institute of Engineering and Technology – Ahmedabad University / Vir.Mueller Architects

Institute of Engineering and Technology – Ahmedabad University / Vir.Mueller Architects

© Andre J Fanthome

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
University
Ahmedabad, India
  • Partners In Charge:Christine Mueller, Pankaj Vir Gupta
  • Project Team:Saurabh Jain, Priyam Ballav Goswami, Avneet Kaur, Mansi Maheshwari, Prashant Singh Hada, Bhavika Aggarwal
  • City:Ahmedabad
  • Country:India
© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural design for the Institute of Engineering and Technology at Ahmedabad University exemplifies the typology of an academic quadrangle - a central courtyard garden, flanked by student and faculty rooms. Timeless yet contemporary, this cloister anchors a community of students and scholars - many of whom are the first in their families to attend college.

© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

The structure compliments the sequence of space with an array of columns, creating flexible large-span spaces, suitable for an evolving academic program. The building circulation - in the form of cantilevered stairs and screened galleries - weaves alongside the courtyard, creating a dynamic relationship between landscape and architecture.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The galleries and corridors are designed to facilitate seamless movement, while offering repose with a line of sandstone benches oriented towards views of the garden. The architecture engages an intense climatic condition - summer temperatures soar to 45 degrees Celcius - with sensitivity, employing red sandstone screens to filter the sun while enhancing the play of light and shadow in the rooms.

© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

The landscape design evokes micro-climates within the building: a sunken garden “kund” is situated between the canteen and the auditorium, creating an informal gathering space for students; the roof of the auditorium is designed as a shaded terrace “maidaan” - a paved garden - offering views of the Ahmedabad University plaza. Red sandstone screens weave a kinetic sculpture within the central courtyard, filtering light by day and emitting a soft glow at dusk.

Section 1
Section 1

Ahmedabad nurtures a rare and remarkable legacy of excellence in education and in architecture. The Institute of Engineering and Technology at Ahmedabad University celebrates a renewal of this vision.

© Andre J Fanthome
© Andre J Fanthome

Originally published on November 15, 2015.

Project location

Address:Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Vir.Mueller Architects
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityIndia
Cite: "Institute of Engineering and Technology – Ahmedabad University / Vir.Mueller Architects" 05 May 2021. ArchDaily.

© Andre J Fanthome

