World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. BMX Supercross Track / Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects

BMX Supercross Track / Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects

Save this project
BMX Supercross Track / Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects

© Scott Norsworthy © Scott Norsworthy © Scott Norsworthy © Scott Norsworthy + 17

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Sports Architecture
Toronto, Canada
  • Design Team: Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects Inc.
  • Track Design Consultant: Elite Trax Inc.
  • Structural Engineer: Halsall Associates Limited
  • Civil Engineer: EMC Group Limited
  • Electrical Engineer: Smith and Andersen Consulting Engineering
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Scott Norsworthy
© Scott Norsworthy

Text description provided by the architects. The BMX Supercross Track Legacy Project from the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games was designed and constructed to the exacting standards of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) certification board. It has been certified by this group and as such is the only track in Canada to be recognized.

Save this picture!
© Scott Norsworthy
© Scott Norsworthy

This unconventional project was completed through an unconventional process. The design team considered various materials and researched the history of these facilities throughout the world and in Olympic contests. It is fairly recent, at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, that BMX racing became a medal sport.

Save this picture!
© Scott Norsworthy
© Scott Norsworthy
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Scott Norsworthy
© Scott Norsworthy

The site of the track, which was determined prior to the design team being engaged, was quickly found to be a low point of the park and its drainage catchment area was enormous. Building a dirt track on essentially a catchment area required an extensive underground drainage system, influencing structural and civil engineering interventions.

Save this picture!
© Scott Norsworthy
© Scott Norsworthy

These flows had to be managed to allow the track to be dry within 30 minutes of a rainfall, one of the criteria for the games, and the water quality had to satisfy the requirements of the Toronto Region Conservation Authority because a designated wetland area lies immediately to the south of the site.

Save this picture!
Track Section 1
Track Section 1
Save this picture!
Track Section 2
Track Section 2
Save this picture!
Track Section 3
Track Section 3
Save this picture!
Track Section 4
Track Section 4

The aesthetics of concrete allowed the practical considerations of storage, ramp heights and retaining wall sections to each be expressed as architectural elements within a single form. Board formed concrete, prefinished concrete block and a smooth faced framing members all add to the distinct language of each element. At once separate and unified.

Originally published on November 05, 2015

Save this picture!
© Scott Norsworthy
© Scott Norsworthy

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Toronto, ON, Canada

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Canada
Cite: "BMX Supercross Track / Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects" 16 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/776530/bmx-kleinfeldt-mychajlowycz-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Scott Norsworthy

BMX 小轮车越野赛道 / Kleinfeldt Mychajlowycz Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream