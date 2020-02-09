World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Hyunam House / IROJE Architects & Planners

Hyunam House / IROJE Architects & Planners

Save this project
Hyunam House / IROJE Architects & Planners

© Jong Oh Kim © Jong Oh Kim © Jong Oh Kim © Jong Oh Kim + 27

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Cultural Architecture
Gunwi-gun, South Korea
Save this picture!
© Jong Oh Kim
© Jong Oh Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Hyunam (A Black Cottage) - The House That Remains Still In The Nature. Once I designed a small house named Moheon and a beautiful garden named Sayawon in Daegu, Korea for a person who wanted to enjoy a new life in a new space.

Later, he began to build a wild botanical garden in a 99.2ha-wide mountain area in Gunui, Korea. He transplanted and cut trees for a long time, observing the change of the nature and wanted to build a small house to live there.

Save this picture!
© Jong Oh Kim
© Jong Oh Kim

The site is located in the center of the mountain where you can see nothing but the mountain and the sky. It faces the west, surely giving you a chance to see the sun going down over the reservoir and giving warmth in the winter season along the path of the sun.

Save this picture!
© Jong Oh Kim
© Jong Oh Kim

He hoped that his botanical garden would be a place for contemplation. This is why he made 5 small artificial gardens along the access road that passes through the dense fir tree forest. These are all small but the harmony between the slopes and planes of these gardens will be a trigger for meditation.

Save this picture!
© Jong Oh Kim
© Jong Oh Kim
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jong Oh Kim
© Jong Oh Kim

At the end of the gardens, you will see a corten steel structure with a long straight slope. On the upper part of this structure, you will see an artificial hill, while in the lower part, you will see the bottom of a valley. You have no idea on what you will see over the gate and enter there, and then you will find yourself in a deep embrace of the majestic natural landscape. No architectural concept exists there, only you and the nature in complete silence.

Save this picture!
© Jong Oh Kim
© Jong Oh Kim

If you are fortunately there when at sunset, you will see the beautiful red color of it. When you climb on the hill and sit down on a cold corten chair in the grass forest, you will feel like you are a part of the nature. This is a completely solitary moment, the moment for meditation. This is why he named it Hyunam, which means a black and shady cottage.

Save this picture!
© Jong Oh Kim
© Jong Oh Kim

When you see this house at a distance, you will find it protruded from the ground as if it has just come out of the underground into the world after waiting a long time. That is why this house remains still with incompleteness.

Save this picture!
© Jong Oh Kim
© Jong Oh Kim

Originally published on September 24, 2015

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Gunwi-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IROJE Architects & Planners
Office

Products

Wood Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture South Korea
Cite: "Hyunam House / IROJE Architects & Planners" 09 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/774068/hyunam-iroje-architects-and-planners/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jong Oh Kim

Hyunam住宅 / IROJE Architects & Planners

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream