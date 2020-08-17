Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Sichuan Fine Arts Institute Library of Huxi / Tanghua Architect & Associates

Sichuan Fine Arts Institute Library of Huxi / Tanghua Architect & Associates

Save this project
Sichuan Fine Arts Institute Library of Huxi / Tanghua Architect & Associates

© Fuxing Studio© Hua Tang© Fuxing StudioCourtesy of TANGHUA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES+ 39

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Library
Chongqing, China
  • Design Team:Tang Hua, Su Wei Dong, Hu Zheng, Tang Ke Zhi, Zhou Ying Zhi. Huang Jie, Cao Hua
  • Client:Sichuan Fine Arts Institut
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TANGHUA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES
Courtesy of TANGHUA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

Text description provided by the architects. The library site on a complex mountainous site, propagated by terraced paddy fields. The minimal and holistic form of the building distinguishes itself from the other existing scattered and small-scale buildings on the campus.

The architectural form is derived from the vernacular architecture in the countryside.

Save this picture!
© Hua Tang
© Hua Tang
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TANGHUA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES
Courtesy of TANGHUA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES
Save this picture!
© Fuxing Studio
© Fuxing Studio

Therefore the simplistic volume maximizes the versatility of the space, also implying the spatial structure of the traditional housing of the Eastern Sichuan region.Grey bricks are used for the exterior walls, as to reflect the vernacular architectural language.

Save this picture!
© Fuxing Studio
© Fuxing Studio

The interior walls and exposed structural members are constructed in concrete to resonate with, at the meanwhile also to distinguish from, the color and texture of the exterior. Timber is used for both exterior and interior to enhance the resonance even more.

Save this picture!
© Fuxing Studio
© Fuxing Studio
Save this picture!
© Fuxing Studio
© Fuxing Studio
Save this picture!
© Fuxing Studio
© Fuxing Studio

All the gable-side facades and the roof gardens comprise large areas of glass material to expose the interior activities to the outside spaces and to invite the outside views into the interior space.

Save this picture!
© Hua Tang
© Hua Tang

Originally published on September 19, 2015

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chongqing, Chongqing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tanghua Architect & Associates
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina
Cite: "Sichuan Fine Arts Institute Library of Huxi / Tanghua Architect & Associates" 17 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/773948/sichuan-fine-arts-institute-library-of-huxi-tanghua-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qiong Dai

四川美术学院虎溪校区图书馆 / 汤桦建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream