Kame House / Kochi Architect's Studio

Kame House / Kochi Architect’s Studio

©  Takumi Ota

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Niigata, Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Kazuyasu Kochi
  • Structural Engineer: Yukihiro Kato / MI+D architectural structure laboratory
  • Site Area: 237.13m2
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in new residential area in JAPAN. A House has 12 small rooms which has different function divided over two floors. I inserted a hexagonal void at the middle of the house : an atrium with a connection to every room.

©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

The result is a dynamic and complex interior that provides the experience of being present in all rooms without losing the possibility of retreating into just one.

Section
Section
©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

Wall and floor are 60 mm thickness made by wooden structure ( LVL Laminated Veneer Lumber ). Thin wall and floor makes patchwork views throughout the house. I aimed to make "high density scenery" in small architecture.

©  Takumi Ota
©  Takumi Ota

Originally published on 31, August 2015.

About this office
Kochi Architect’s Studio
Office

Product

Wood

