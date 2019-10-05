World
The Greja House / Park + Associates

The Greja House / Park + Associates

© Edward Hendricks

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses  · 
Singapore, Singapore
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Park + Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    392.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2014

  • Photographs

  • Main Contractor

    CTH Builder Pte Ltd

  • Civil and Structural Engineer

    YR2000 Engineering Consultants

  • M&E Engineer

    N.A.

  • Quantity Surveyor

    N.A.
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Text description provided by the architects. The project revisits the fundamental role of a home – providing an environment that bonds a family. The design aims to heighten the occupants’ sensorial awareness to increase domestic interactions. To that end, the spaces were interpreted as a flow.

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Key to the idea of flow is gestures of connection and circulation, which informed the way the spaces are composed.

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Departing from the conventional approach where walls are used to define space, the domestic programmes are composed as interconnected voids. The way the house interfaces with the lush foreground was achieved by composing basic geometric elements, infused with voids to detach from its boundary.

Section
Section

This matrix of borderless spaces is a white translucent box. Functionally, it acts as a screen that brings filtered daylight into the house while maintaining a degree of privacy. Architecturally, it creates a permeable skin that not only dissolves the boundary between inside and outside but also defines the visual character of the house.

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

The 3-dimensional tapestry of this semi-detached house creates spaces that actively open up domestic dialogue, increasing the opportunities for more interactions - enriching the daily activities of its inhabitants.

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Originally published on August 25, 2015

Park + Associates
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Singapore
