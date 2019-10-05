The Greja House / Park + Associates

+ 15

Houses · Singapore, Singapore Architects Authors of this architecture project Park + Associates

Area Area of this architecture project 392.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2014

Photographs Edward Hendricks

Main Contractor CTH Builder Pte Ltd

Civil and Structural Engineer YR2000 Engineering Consultants

Text description provided by the architects. The project revisits the fundamental role of a home – providing an environment that bonds a family. The design aims to heighten the occupants’ sensorial awareness to increase domestic interactions. To that end, the spaces were interpreted as a flow.

Key to the idea of flow is gestures of connection and circulation, which informed the way the spaces are composed.

Departing from the conventional approach where walls are used to define space, the domestic programmes are composed as interconnected voids. The way the house interfaces with the lush foreground was achieved by composing basic geometric elements, infused with voids to detach from its boundary.

This matrix of borderless spaces is a white translucent box. Functionally, it acts as a screen that brings filtered daylight into the house while maintaining a degree of privacy. Architecturally, it creates a permeable skin that not only dissolves the boundary between inside and outside but also defines the visual character of the house.

The 3-dimensional tapestry of this semi-detached house creates spaces that actively open up domestic dialogue, increasing the opportunities for more interactions - enriching the daily activities of its inhabitants.

Originally published on August 25, 2015