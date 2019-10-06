Burntwood School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

+ 32

Stakeholders Burntwood School & Wandsworth Children’s Services

Contractor, Project Manager, Quantity Surveyor, CDM Coordinator Lend Lease

Structural Engineer Buro Happold

Civil Engineer Buro Happold

M&E Engineer Mott MacDonald Fulcrum

Acoustic and Security Consultant Mott MacDonald Fulcrum

Landscape Architect Kinnear Landscape Architects

Ecology Consultant The Ecology Consultancy

Environmental Designer Morag Mysercough / Studio Myerscough

Planning Consultant Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners

Party Wall Surveyor Anstey Horne

FF&E Smart FFE

Approved Inspector Butler & Young Approved Inspectors

Access Consultant David Bonnett Associates

Fire Consultant Tenos Fire Engineering

ICT Consultant Civica Ltd

Catering Consultant Design Catering Equipment Ltd

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of Burntwood School pieces together a 1950’s modernist education campus for 2000 pupils and 200 staff in south-west London. Within an existing mature landscape, six new buildings-as-pavilions develop the heritage of the existing, orchestrating a system of bespoke constructional components to bring both efficiency and delight.

The new buildings – four 4-storey teaching pavilions, a new sports hall and a new performing arts building – are placed amongst a number of retained buildings (including two by Sir Leslie Martin) to form a complete and coherent campus, with lawns, squares and a central pedestrian spine. Within each pavilion, classrooms and ancillary accommodation are arranged along a central corridor with voids and double-height spaces at each end to increase natural daylight and make connections to the exterior.

The regularity of each plan is followed through to the elevation with faceted precast concrete panels that correspond to a 7.5 metre structural and classroom module; a development of the prefabricated façade work seen at Dagenham Park Church of England School.

Originally published on August 07, 2015