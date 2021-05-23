We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Museum of Outdoor Arts Element House / MOS Architects

© Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr © Florian Holzherr + 24

  • Curated by Igor Fracalossi
Museum
Anton Chico, United States
  • Design Team:Michael Meredith, Hilary Sample, Ashley Bigham, Jason Bond, Ryan Culligan, Gideon Danilowitz, Michael Fa-ciejew, Steven Gertner, Jason Kim, Kera Lagios, Ryan Ludwig, Gabrielle Marcoux, Meredith McDaniel, Elijah Porter, Michael Smith, Mathew Staudt, Marrikka Trotter
  • Climate Engineer:Paul Stoller
  • City:Anton Chico
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Text description provided by the architects. The Museum of Outdoor Arts Element House is a structural insulated panel (SIPS) modular building designed to operate independently of public utilities by integrating passive systems and on-site energy-generation. The house functions as a guest house and visitor center for Star Axis, a nearby land art project by the artist Charles Ross in New Mexico.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

SectionDetailAxonométrica 1Roof Plan+ 24

Using simple sustainable building practices to increase environmental performance, everything is stripped down to basic components. The organization of the house is based on an expansive geometric system of growth, radiating and aggregating outward, one module after another. A decentralized field of solar chimney volumes replaces the traditional solid mass of the domestic hearth.

© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Commissioned and built by the Museum of Outdoor Arts as the guest house for Star Axis an eleven-story sculptural observatory created by Charles Ross.

© Florian Holzherr
© Florian Holzherr

Address:County Rd C47C, Anton Chico, NM 87711, United States

MOS Architects
© Florian Holzherr

