World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Moon Hoon
  6. 2015
  7. Two Moon / Moon Hoon

Two Moon / Moon Hoon

Save this project
Two Moon / Moon Hoon

© Namgoong Sun © Namgoong Sun © Namgoong Sun © Namgoong Sun + 41

  • Curated by Nico Saieh
Cultural Center  · 
Goyang-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Moon Hoon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 598.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015
  • Photographs Photographs: Namgoong Sun

  • Design Team

    Jang Dukhyun, Park jungwook

  • Construction

    Nakhyunjae

  • Structural engineering

    Hanwoori structure

  • Mechanical/Electric engineer

    Chunghyo High-tech

  • Client

    Park Jaehong , Park Junhong

  • Site Area

    711m²

  • Budget

    500 million KRW
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Text description provided by the architects. The client:

Sometimes, clients bring in a clear idea or a name of a place they envision. This time, a movie named two moon junction surfaced when we first met. He talked about building a private cultural center centered around a coffeeshop and a gallery. A free spirited space , somewhat erotically charged like the movie, a place full of festivity and relaxed atmosphere. The other important criteria included providing two separate buildings, one for the client, and the other for his younger brother. The budget was extremely low, so from the start we decided to build simple boxes with some impact points.

Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

The Site:

The site is an hour drive up north near the city of Ilsan. It is a non-descript place, where all kinds of buildings stand alongside each other without any consideration for each other, industrial, residential and squatter town all mixed up. The diamond shaped site was divided into two sites accommodating two simple boxes oriented to provide enough parking space and a passage way between the two buildings.

Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

The design:

The low budget and the movie two moon junction were two major inspiration for the design. Each building has three floors that can be accessed directly via individual staircases, by doing so, common space can be reduced to minimum while maximum can be allocated for rental usage. The two boxes have an encounter with a large sphere, thus having a distinct concave space that signifies a moon motif. Right one is imbued with a balcony like a lure. The left one is given a horizontal slit. The other sides of the buildings also have contact points with small sphere, providing depth and apertures. The irregularities provided by contacts with the sphere are carried into the building to become space with some bulges, a space with some convex. The top floors have outdoor gardens with high walls, but round apertures give much transparencies among much solidified building. A mini pantheon like domes are also provided on the top floors. The free standing walls on the 3rd floors are punctured with horoscopes representing each client. Welcome back to “ornaments and symbols”…moon and stars!!!

Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 47 Jungsan-dong, Ilsandong-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Moon Hoon
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Cultural Center South Korea
Cite: "Two Moon / Moon Hoon" 05 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/645642/two-moon-moon-hoon/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Namgoong Sun

双月楼/ Moon Hoon

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream