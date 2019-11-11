World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Chile
  5. Juan Pavez Aguilar
  6. 2014
  7. San Alberto Magno Chapel / Juan Pavez Aguilar + José Requesens Aldea

San Alberto Magno Chapel / Juan Pavez Aguilar + José Requesens Aldea

Save this project
San Alberto Magno Chapel / Juan Pavez Aguilar + José Requesens Aldea

© Marcelo Cáceres A. © Marcelo Cáceres A. © Marcelo Cáceres A. © Marcelo Cáceres A. + 28

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Chapel  · 
Valparaiso, Chile

  • Design Office

    Dirección del Plan Maestro de la Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso. Vicerrectoría de Desarrollo.

  • Collaborators

    Arturo Chicano, Gianfranco Arata, Eduardo Acevedo, Diego Candia, Francesca Montaño, Tomás Valenzuela

  • Construction

    Ingeniería y Construcciones Serinco Limitada.

  • Client

    Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso.

  • Structures

    Luis Della Valle Solari
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres A.
© Marcelo Cáceres A.

Text description provided by the architects. This Chapel, offered to serve the community of San Pablo Parish of Placilla, is located in the north-eastern land of Curauma PUCV Campus and is intended to serve both the university community and the City of Curauma.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres A.
© Marcelo Cáceres A.

It is located in a sunken courtyard that offers the possibility of multiple accesses by trails that converge to it.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres A.
© Marcelo Cáceres A.
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres A.
© Marcelo Cáceres A.

It has a total of 320 m² and an interior capacity of 250 seats. In addition, it has an atrium that extends the capacity to some 500 more people, because the bases on the west and south facades can be completely open and can also be covered, allowing that area so as to project the interior of the Chapel outward.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres A.
© Marcelo Cáceres A.

The Chapel appears as a reinforced concrete cube perched on a wooden base, which is broken on two fronts to extend its interior to the public space. The interior of the chapel is oriented in its diagonal, covering the maximum inner distance and thus configuring three converging aisles: one central and two lateral.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres A.
© Marcelo Cáceres A.

In addition, the interior of the Chapel is configured through the skylight at its altar, central axis (diagonal), the Holy, the patron (San Alberto Magno), confessional and Sacristy, allowing the suspension of religious signs under the light.

Note: This project was originally published on June 15, 2015

 

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Cáceres A.
© Marcelo Cáceres A. 

 

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Valparaíso, Valparaíso, Valparaíso Region, Chile

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Juan Pavez Aguilar
Office
José Requesens Aldea
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Chile
Cite: "San Alberto Magno Chapel / Juan Pavez Aguilar + José Requesens Aldea" [Capilla San Alberto Magno / Juan Pavez Aguilar + José Requesens Aldea] 11 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintana, Lorena) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/642089/san-alberto-magno-chapel-juan-pavez-aguilar-jose-requesens-aldea/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Marcelo Cáceres A.

San Alberto Magno教堂 / Juan Pavez Aguilar + José Requesens Aldea

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream