Sharma Springs / IBUKU

+ 29

Houses · Abiansemal, Indonesia Architects Authors of this architecture project IBUKU

Area Area of this architecture project 750.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2012

Photographer Created with Sketch. Rio Helmi, Errol Vaes

Bamboo Engineer AsharSaputra, PhD

Foundation Engineer Ketut Sudarsana, ST, Ph.D, AU

MEP Engineer CV Solusi Strategis

Lighting Designer Phil Wilson (CV Solusi Strategis)

Site Area 2602sqm

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sharma Springs was designed for the Sharma family as a jungle fantasy escape. It is a 6-level, 4-bedroom 750sqm home overlooking the Ayung river valley, built almost entirely of bamboo. The entry to the house is via a dramatic tunnel-bridge that brings you directly to the open-air living, dining, and kitchen spaces on the 4th level.

The staircases circle around the central tower to the levels below: a play room, as well as four bedrooms and a library that are each enclosed for air-conditioning with full length spinning glass windows and doors. The 6th-floor lookout is a front-row seat to the amazing sunset views over the Ayung river valley and Green Village.

Master metal smiths custom-built the shower stalls; stone carvers from Java carved boulders into counter slabs. Our team also custom-designed each item of furniture in this house. Ibuku, Gardens follows permaculture design principles, designed the surrounding gardens.



Note: This project was originally published in June 11, 2015