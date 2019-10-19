Sharma Springs / IBUKU

-
Bamboo EngineerAsharSaputra, PhD
-
Foundation EngineerKetut Sudarsana, ST, Ph.D, AU
-
MEP EngineerCV Solusi Strategis
-
Lighting DesignerPhil Wilson (CV Solusi Strategis)
-
Site Area2602sqm
Text description provided by the architects. Sharma Springs was designed for the Sharma family as a jungle fantasy escape. It is a 6-level, 4-bedroom 750sqm home overlooking the Ayung river valley, built almost entirely of bamboo. The entry to the house is via a dramatic tunnel-bridge that brings you directly to the open-air living, dining, and kitchen spaces on the 4th level.
The staircases circle around the central tower to the levels below: a play room, as well as four bedrooms and a library that are each enclosed for air-conditioning with full length spinning glass windows and doors. The 6th-floor lookout is a front-row seat to the amazing sunset views over the Ayung river valley and Green Village.
Master metal smiths custom-built the shower stalls; stone carvers from Java carved boulders into counter slabs. Our team also custom-designed each item of furniture in this house. Ibuku, Gardens follows permaculture design principles, designed the surrounding gardens.
Note: This project was originally published in June 11, 2015