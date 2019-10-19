World
Sharma Springs / IBUKU

Sharma Springs / IBUKU

Abiansemal, Indonesia
  IBUKU
  Area
    750.0 m2
  Project Year
    2012
  Photographer
    Rio Helmi, Errol Vaes

  Bamboo Engineer

    AsharSaputra, PhD

  Foundation Engineer

    Ketut Sudarsana, ST, Ph.D, AU

  MEP Engineer

    CV Solusi Strategis

  Lighting Designer

    Phil Wilson (CV Solusi Strategis)

  Site Area

    2602sqm
Text description provided by the architects. Sharma Springs was designed for the Sharma family as a jungle fantasy escape. It is a 6-level, 4-bedroom 750sqm home overlooking the Ayung river valley, built almost entirely of bamboo. The entry to the house is via a dramatic tunnel-bridge that brings you directly to the open-air living, dining, and kitchen spaces on the 4th level.

Section
Section
The staircases circle around the central tower to the levels below: a play room, as well as four bedrooms and a library that are each enclosed for air-conditioning with full length spinning glass windows and doors. The 6th-floor lookout is a front-row seat to the amazing sunset views over the Ayung river valley and Green Village.

Master metal smiths custom-built the shower stalls; stone carvers from Java carved boulders into counter slabs. Our team also custom-designed each item of furniture in this house. Ibuku, Gardens follows permaculture design principles, designed the surrounding gardens.

Note: This project was originally published in June 11, 2015

Project gallery

IBUKU
Wood

