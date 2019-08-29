17 Napkin Sketches by Famous Architects

The napkin sketch has always had its place in architecture. In 2015, some of the world's more respected architects donated their very own conceptual doodles to the NewSchool of Architecture & Design and San Diego American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS) in an effort that helped raise thousands to fund scholarships and programs for architecture students.
"The event was a big success,” said David Garcia back then, a NewSchool architecture undergraduate and fundraising chair for the AIAS event. “Personally, this project means a lot to me, and not just because of the time and involvement, but because this is a nice way to bring students and their favorite architects together, even if it's just through a sketch. Plus, since it's a fundraiser, the proceeds have been a great help to the success of the chapter.”