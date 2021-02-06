OB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

+ 28

Site Area: 2704.36sqm

Surface Area: 1458.38sqm

Building Area: 864.35sqm

City: Nagasaki

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the area where rias coastline followed. Calm sea spread to the south, and there is a mountain that can feel the power of nature. You can feel the earth, building of the kindergarten that opens to the sea.

There is a difference in height of 12m on the site. Children have been devised to be able to feel the eyes and signs each other while taking advantage of this step. The building layout and flow line plan is planed according to transportation and childcare programs particularly.

In addition, in order to encourage a diverse movement of children, we have a place making, such as born a variety of operation with the body in the building. For example, while providing many small steps, it attracts children with the small cave, wall-painting blackboard and bookshelf, and the material of the floor makes children’s mood changes. Also, by providing an elongated stairs of the extent to which children can pass, there is a loft that go up with ropes and climbing bars. Ahead of the roof that pass through this elongated stairs, there is a deck terrace open towards the sea, it is as if floating in the sea. And there is an external rope play equipment connected to the second floor from the terrace, there is a migratory. Through such movement, it improve the physical strength and attentiveness, and grow a challenging mind.

Moreover, we believe that art activities is important element to grow the sensibility. By providing a glazed special room that is easy to see and understand then children can concentrate even more interested.

Furthermore, there are external and integral dining terrace facing the dining atrium, which create the atmosphere of a building that is open to the sea. By providing the children’s counter, it makes opportunities of food education through serving, and also be easy to use for neighborhood and parents have given the strong links.