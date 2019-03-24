World
  7. Cubo House / Phooey Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

Cubo House / Phooey Architects

  • 17:00 - 24 March, 2019
Cubo House / Phooey Architects
Cubo House / Phooey Architects, © Peter Bennetts Photographer
© Peter Bennetts Photographer

© Peter Bennetts Photographer

  • Structural Engineer

    Perrett Simpson Stantin

  • Landscape Architect

    Simon Ellis

  • Builder

    Conterno Group
© Peter Bennetts Photographer
© Peter Bennetts Photographer

Text description provided by the architects. PHOOEY Architects transformed an existing double storey Victorian-era heritage-listed attached terrace house in Melbourne into a bespoke & sustainable home for a young family.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Originally, the house was entered via a dark, stuffy corridor located under a staircase. In its place, a new welcoming entry foyer now opens into a sunlight drenched multi-level void with natural ventilation. Centrally located in the re-planned house, a feature stair climbs & descends between three levels. Landings are large enough to work, play or just hang out on.

© Peter Bennetts Photographer
© Peter Bennetts Photographer

Material pieces salvaged from the demolition were stored on site for upcycling. From the original staircase, existing steps & balustrades became a chandelier suspended in the void. Existing windows became a feature wall & lightwell. Leftover stair balustrades screened a kid's loft bed & became joinery handles in the kitchen. Metal security doors became external privacy & sun shading devices. Slate roof tiles became window sills & feature elements in the external facade. The existing rear & dysfunctional portions of the house were replaced by habitable environments opening onto the rear garden.

© Peter Bennetts Photographer
© Peter Bennetts Photographer

Embodied memory & energy lost from the demolished red brick rear facade was fragmented onto the new building envelope. Demolition drawings of the existing rear portion of the house were cut up into equal squares & re-arranged in a surrealist cubomania manner. Tinkering together with the owner produced a resolved floor & facade layout.

Elevation
Elevation

The language of the house additions extends into a small child friendly garden filled with productive pockets. Photovoltaic cells, solar hot water & water collection tanks are hidden from view. Whereas on display are the upcycled memories from the old house, contextualised by efficient planning & infused with natural air & sunlight.

© Peter Bennetts Photographer
© Peter Bennetts Photographer

About this office
Phooey Architects
Office

Wood Steel Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Australia
Cite: "Cubo House / Phooey Architects" 24 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.
