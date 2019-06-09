World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Walker Workshop
  6. 2015
  7. Oak Pass Main House / Walker Workshop

Oak Pass Main House / Walker Workshop

  • 15:00 - 9 June, 2019
  • Curated by Igor Fracalossi
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Oak Pass Main House / Walker Workshop
Save this picture!
Oak Pass Main House / Walker Workshop, © Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher + 44

  • Contractor

    Walker Workshop

  • Structural Engineer

    John Labib & Associates

  • Civil Engineer

    Barbara L. Hall, P.E.

  • Site Area

    151,584 s.f.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. The Oak Pass main house sits on the top of a 3.5 acre ridge site with panoramic canyon views. There are over 130 protected Oak trees on the property. The house was sited to take advantage of the views without the house becoming a central visual focus.

Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

Detail Elevation Upper Floor Plan Site Plan + 44

The massing was reduced by utilizing an “upside down” program with the public spaces located above the bedrooms, which are buried into the hill and protected beneath a vegetated roof. A lower level courtyard allows light and air to flow to the buried hallway of the bedroom level.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher + 44

A seventy five foot long lap pool with infinity edges on three of four sides, bisects the house and slips beneath one of the largest oaks on the property. The house is primarily constructed of structural concrete allowing for long, column free spans. The floors on the bedroom level are walnut. The floors on the upper level are limestone.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Originally published on 21 May, 2015

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Walker Workshop
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Oak Pass Main House / Walker Workshop" 09 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/632742/oak-pass-house-walker-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Joe Fletcher

Oak Pass住宅 / Walker Workshop

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream