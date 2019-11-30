World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon
  6. 2014
  7. Antivilla / Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Antivilla / Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon

Save this project
Antivilla / Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon

© Erica Overmeer © Erica Overmeer © Erica Overmeer © Erica Overmeer + 27

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses, Offices, Adaptive Reuse  · 
Potsdam, Germany

  • Design Team

    Elsa Beniada, Peter Behrbohm, Klara Bindl, Victoria Hlubek, Tobias Hönig, Cornelia Müller, Markus Rampl, Paul Reinhardt, Jacob Steinfelder, Caspar Viereckl; Structural engineering: Karin Guttmann, Robert Hartfiel, Andreas Schulz / Pichler engineers.

  • Execution Planning

    Emde + Schneider

  • Project Management

    Emde + Schneider

  • Structure

    Pichler Ingenieure / Andreas Schulz, Robert Hartfiel, Karin Guttmann
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Erica Overmeer
© Erica Overmeer

Text description provided by the architects. Antivilla, the refurbished former German Democratic Republic lingerie factory „Ernst Lück“ at the Krampnitzsee, southwest of Berlin, questions the relationship between building regulations and standards, energy efficiency together with the idea re-use and adaptive living.

Save this picture!
© Erica Overmeer
© Erica Overmeer

Built between 2010 and 2014 Brandlhuber+ together with Pichler engineers developed a combined living and studio building with a new approach.  

Save this picture!
© Erica Overmeer
© Erica Overmeer
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Erica Overmeer
© Erica Overmeer

Instead of insulating the existing structure and to save costs, the façade was covered with shortcrete. To generate an open space all non-bearing walls were removed and a functional 20 square meter core with the staircase, bathroom, kitchenette, fireplace as well a sauna were installed in the center of both floors. The space can be zoned by simple transparent PVC curtains according to the actual climate needs. In the summer time the curtains are retreated only to a 10 square meter bedroom in the 230 square meter open loft space, while in winter the heated area makes only 60 square meters of the whole floor area which includes moving the bed closer to the open fire.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The gable roof, made of corrugated asbestos plates, was removed and replaced by a flat concrete slab that structurally allowed big openings in the walls. These, up to five meter, large windows on the north and south facade, are the result of the collective work by friends hammering away the wall to create big openings which provide a scenic view over the nearby lake.

Save this picture!
© Erica Overmeer
© Erica Overmeer

Originally published on May 10, 2015

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Offices Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Germany
Cite: "Antivilla / Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon" 30 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/627801/antivilla-brandlhuber-emde-schneider/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Erica Overmeer

Antivilla 住宅 / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Schneider

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream