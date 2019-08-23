Xiang Jing + Qu Guangci Sculpture Studio / aterlier100s+1

+ 21

Architects aterlier100s+1

Location Beijing, China

Category Houses

Architects in Charge Peng Lele, Zeng Renzhen, Yang Guang, Ling Lin

Area 1257.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Zeng Renzhen

Text description provided by the architects. The mountain shape building gradually setback towards northwest, in case of that, the pressure from huge building volume has been reduced, meanwhile, realizing better lighting and ventilation.

According to “Mountain” shape, three dimension routes have been organized between southeastern courtyard to roof courtyard.

Corridors, external and internal stairs, stones, plants have been organized by connection between skylights and pavilion etc.

Chinese courtyard concept has been embedded in the whole building by contract between emptiness and concrete, sparse and dense, turn and return.

Note: This project was originally published in 5 April, 2015