Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. United States
  5. Whitetail Woods Regional Park Camper Cabins / HGA Architects and Engineers

Whitetail Woods Regional Park Camper Cabins / HGA Architects and Engineers

Save this project
Whitetail Woods Regional Park Camper Cabins / HGA Architects and Engineers

© Paul Crosby Photography© Pete VonDeLinde© Paul Crosby Photography© Paul Crosby Photography+ 16

  • Curated by Igor Fracalossi
Cabins & Lodges
Farmington, United States
  • Landscape Architect:Ross Altheimer, ASLA, LEED AP; Travis Van Liere, ASLA
  • Principal In Charge:Jim Goblirsch, AIA, LEED AP
  • Principal Designer:Steven Dwyer, AIA, LEED AP
  • Project Manager:Erica Christenson, ASLA
  • Project Architects:Rob Good, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP
  • Structural Engineer:HGA (Tony Staeger, PE and Bryan Greger)
  • Landscape Project Team:Erica Christenson, ASLA; Trygve Hansen, ASLA, LEED AP; Nissa Tupper, ASLA
  • Mechanical Engineer:HGA (Leighton Deer, PE, LEED AP and Julie Hagstrom, CPD. LEED AP)
  • Electrical Engineer:HGA (Ben Gutierrez, Greg Aune)
  • Civil Engineer:HGA (Kenny Horns, PE, LEED AP; Bradley Roath, PE, LEED AP)
  • Lighting Design:HGA (Chysanthi Stockwell)
  • City:Farmington
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby Photography
© Paul Crosby Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled into the hillside of a new regional park within the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area, three new camper cabins - built by county employees with the aid of high school students in a vocational training program - weave their way into a stand of pine trees. They serve as a key amenity in the first phase of the parks master plan.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby Photography
© Paul Crosby Photography
Save this picture!
Cabin Section
Cabin Section
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby Photography
© Paul Crosby Photography

The concept for the cabins riffs on the idea of a treehouse, but instead makes it accessible to all by building a “house in the trees” entered from a bridge at the crest of the hill along adjacent ski and hiking trails.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby Photography
© Paul Crosby Photography

At 227 square feet with an 80 square foot deck, the cabins provide ample square footage, electricity, lighting, heat and natural ventilation with framed views into the surrounding forest bringing modern comfort to the overnight outdoor adventurer. Two full-size bunks with built-in-storage, dining and sitting areas provide optimized cabin accommodations for four individuals while sleeper sofa and additional folding seating, hidden via built-in-storage, can comfortably accommodate six. The cabins are supported by a bathhouse farther up the hill. 

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby Photography
© Paul Crosby Photography

Built on concrete piers to minimize the impact on the surrounding wilderness, the cabins hover between 14 and 16 feet above grade with trees almost at arms-reach, creating privacy and intimacy with the natural environment. Above the concrete pier foundation the structure is comprised of a red cedar glulam chassis, cedar and pine framing depending on visibility and exposure, and red cedar cladding throughout.

Save this picture!
© Pete VonDeLinde
© Pete VonDeLinde

Dark cedar shingles on the exterior blend seamlessly with the beauty of the pine forest, in which it is situated while the interior is stained naturally to create an immersive warm environment. Floor-to-ceiling glass at the deck frames the forest, creating a focal centerpiece from the interior.

Save this picture!
© Pete VonDeLinde
© Pete VonDeLinde

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Whitetail Woods Regional Park, 17100 Station Trail, Farmington, MN 55024, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HGA Architects and Engineers
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesUnited States
Cite: "Whitetail Woods Regional Park Camper Cabins / HGA Architects and Engineers" 04 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/608037/whitetail-woods-regional-park-camper-cabins-hga-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream