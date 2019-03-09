World
  M House / MAKE Architecture

M House / MAKE Architecture

  17:00 - 9 March, 2019
M House / MAKE Architecture
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

  Project Team

    Melissa Bright, Bruce Rowe, Rob McIntyre, Gillian Hatch, Shelley Freeman, Anna Johnson

  Engineer

    Hive Engineering

  Builder

    4AD Construction
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. Small but with delight, this project looks at how a modest alteration and addition can make a positive contribution to the way a family live.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

On a south facing site in Northcote the key driver for this project was how to bring northern light into new living spaces. The new addition was kept as small as possible to retain the backyard space. The double hip roof form of the existing house has been extruded to the rear and pulled away to create a small courtyard.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The living spaces are now bathed in light in winter and the deep timber lined eave excludes the summer sun. With its wrap around bench seat, the courtyard becomes an extension of the living space, allowing for family life and activities to spill outside when extra space is required. 

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The ‘M’ roof form is expressed internally to create expansive ceiling heights with the lining boards wrapping down the walls.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The new living space has provided this family with a light filled space to come together and share daily life. There is space for home admin incorporated into the kitchen, and the piano that sat unused in an old spare room is now out in the main living space and is played regularly. The sunken bath in an efficiently planned bathroom and the handmade tiles by MAKE’s Bruce Rowe, are small moments of delight.

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

MAKE Architecture
Cite: "M House / MAKE Architecture" 09 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

