World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Thailand
  5. Supermachine Studio
  6. 2014
  7. 10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio

10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio

  • 15:00 - 21 July, 2019
  • Curated by Nico Saieh
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio
Save this picture!
10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio, © Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

© Wison Tungthunya © Wison Tungthunya © Wison Tungthunya © Wison Tungthunya + 25

  • Architects

    Supermachine Studio

  • Location

    Bangsaen Sai 1, Tambon Saen Suk, Amphoe Mueang Chon Buri, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20130, Thailand

  • Category

    Watching Tower

  • Design Team

    Pitupong Chaowakul with Sujinda Khawkam, Kasidis Peuktes and Mint Mintly

  • Client

    Siam Cement Group (SCG)

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Wison Tungthunya
Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of the celebration of Siam Cement Group (SCG), the biggest construction materials producer in Thailand, for the company’s 100 year anniversary. Supermachine Studio and 2 other renowned Thai architects are invited to propose a public facility which will be realized dedicating for a community in Thailand. All 3 projects are fully sponsored by SCG. The site chosen is a seaside public park built many years ago in Bangsaen, a coastal town 100 km. east of Bangkok. 3 structures are to be built in the same area; a library by DBALP, a multi-purpose pavilion by DEPT. and a playground by Supermachine Studio.

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

The project was started by questioning performances of generic playgrounds today which are facilities for the youngsters to spend time on actively and the adult left aside being passive. Parents and their children are in the same space but their relationships are somewhat awkward. Can we redefine it into a meeting place where they spend time together and relationships in the family are reinforced?

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Our proposal for a community playground is a stacking concrete labyrinth that offers many possibilities for children and adults to climb around. The structure offers some tens combinations of routes for families to redefine their relationships. Playing hide and seek in the labyrinth is, for us, an activity that allow parents to spend more time with their kids. The tower is name after the energy one will use to travel up the structure. Walking with normal speed from bottom to top of the tower will consume 10 Calories.

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Being placed in the tree line beside existing public park, the spiral staircase will perform as observation tower overlooking the sport activities happening in the park as well as the sea slightly further. The tower also allows existing and new plantation to penetrate to its voids. Through time it will be camouflage into crowns of trees letting people travel up and down to explore their relationships with green.

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Note: This project was originally published in 8 February, 2015

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Supermachine Studio
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park Cultural Architecture Learning watching tower Thailand
Cite: "10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio" 21 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/594809/10cal-tower-supermachine-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wison Tungthunya

十卡塔 / Supermachine Studio

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream