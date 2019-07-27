World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Slovenia
  5. dekleva gregoric architects
  6. 2014
  7. Compact Karst House / dekleva gregoric architects

Compact Karst House / dekleva gregoric architects

  • 15:00 - 27 July, 2019
  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Compact Karst House / dekleva gregoric architects
Save this picture!
Compact Karst House / dekleva gregoric architects, © Janez Marolt
© Janez Marolt

© Janez Marolt © Janez Marolt © Janez Marolt © Janez Marolt + 36

  • Architects

    dekleva gregoric architects

  • Location

    Vrhovlje, Slovenia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Project Team

    Aljoša Dekleva u.d.i.a., M.Arch. (AA Dist),Tina Gregorič u.d.i.a., M.Arch. (AA Dist), Lea Kovič, u.d.i.a., Vid Zabel štud. arh.

  • Area

    83.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Janez Marolt
Save this picture!
© Janez Marolt
© Janez Marolt

Text description provided by the architects. The region of Karst was once covered with Oak trees that Venetians have extensively used for building up the City on water. They have left the wind to peel off earth revealing limestone grounds. In this landscape the tradition of small, compact, stony and almost windowless houses developed and remained until today.

Save this picture!
© Janez Marolt
© Janez Marolt

Following this tradition determined the design of small compact stony house corresponding to the needs of the young family and current technological principles. Redefinition of traditional stony Karst house led to the concept of proto-house as compact, stony, pitched roof volume for contemporary countryside living in this region. The house is conceived as monolithic volume with two inserted wooden volumes connected with interim landing.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Ground floor operates mostly as public or semi-public space with multiple grand landscape views as on the other hand the upper floor stands very private with sky views only. The space is divided with two inserted wooden volumes which in ground floor contain kitchen with dining or bathroom and in the upper floor master bedroom and children’s room. House in a house concept allow each bedroom to perform as primarily wooden pitched house, where one literally feels like sleeping in his own (symbolic) house and not a room. The bridge connecting both houses acts as playroom.

Save this picture!
© Janez Marolt
© Janez Marolt

The house has three large square windows which open views towards hilltop church in Italy to the west, forest to the south and entrance platform to the east. The redefinition of traditional stony Karst roof, with its texture, colour, material and its steep inclination is executed as contemporary concrete interpretation with intense technological ingenuity. Materially inseparable connection between the facade and the roof is key allusion to the image of traditional Karst village.

Save this picture!
© Janez Marolt
© Janez Marolt

The design of the house addresses the relationship between contemporary and tradition, it opens up the question about the characteristics of anonymous traditional built architecture from which it originates and simultaneously establishes the relationship between contemporary interpretation and traditionally conditional domain of synthesis.

Save this picture!
© Janez Marolt
© Janez Marolt

Originally published on 1 January, 2015.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
dekleva gregoric architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Slovenia
Cite: "Compact Karst House / dekleva gregoric architects" 27 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/582888/compact-karst-house-dekleva-gregoric-arhitekti/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Janez Marolt

紧凑的石头屋 / dekleva gregorič arhitekti

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream