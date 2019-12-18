Spotlight: David Chipperfield

World
The career of British architect David Chipperfield (born 18 December 1953) has spanned decades and continents as an architect, designer and professor. Since 1984, he has been at the helm of David Chipperfield Architects, an award winning firm with over 180 staff at offices in London, Berlin, Milan, and Shanghai. Chipperfield is an honorary fellow of the American Institute of Architects and Germany's Bund Deutscher Architekten, and was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2004. In 2012, Chipperfield curated the Venice Biennale of Architecture under the theme Common Ground.

Neues Museum. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/stijnnieuwendijk/4230574853'>Flickr user stijnnieuwendijk</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a> The Hepworth Wakefield Gallery. Image © Wojtek Gurak Museo Jumex. Image © Simon Menges Museum of Modern Literature. Image © Ute Zscharnt + 15

Chipperfield was educated at London's Kingston School of Art (now Kingston University) and the Architectural Association. Upon completion of his studies, he worked in the offices of Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, and Douglas Stephen before founding his own practice. Chipperfield was the recipient of the Andrea Palladio Prize in 1993, the Heinrich Tessenow Gold Medal in 1999, the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2007, and the Praemium Imperiale in 2013, among others. The practice has received over 50 accolades for design excellence from competitions around the world. Chipperfield has lectured at universities in Austria, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

David Chipperfield Architects is known for an airy minimalist approach to design with an expertise in museum construction and restoration. Some of the firm's most well-known works include the Gridiron building at St. Pancras Square in London; the Musée des Beaux-arts in Reims, France; and the Neues Museum restoration in Berlin, winner of the 2011 Mies van der Rohe Award.

Check out Chipperfield's work featured on ArchDaily via the thumbnails below, and the rest of ArchDaily's coverage of David Chipperfield below those:

Biography via RIBA and David Chipperfield Architects.

