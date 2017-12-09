Spotlight: Steven Holl

As the founder of Steven Holl Architects, Steven Holl (born December 9, 1947) is recognized as one of the world's leading architects, having received prestigious awards for his contributions to design over the course of nearly forty years in practice, including the prestigious Alvar Aalto Medal in 1998, the AIA Gold Medal in in 2012, and the 2014 Praemium Imperiale. In 1991, Time Magazine named Holl America's Best Architect. He is revered for his ability to harness light to create structures with remarkable sensitivity to their locations, while his written works have been published in many preeminent volumes, sometimes collaborating with world-renowned architectural thinkers such as Juhani Pallasmaa and Alberto Pérez-Gómez.

Holl was raised in Bremerton, Washington and studied at the University of Washington in Seattle, subsequently pursuing studies in architecture in Rome in 1970 and at the graduate level at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London. Immediately after completing his studies, Holl founded his practice in New York City in 1976. The firm now has offices in New York and Beijing under the direction of Steven Holl and Senior Partner Chris McVoy. Holl and the firm have been the subject of dozens of exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art and London's Design Museum. Since 1981, Holl has been a tenured professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture and Planning.

Save this picture! Herning Center of the Arts. Image © Steen Gyldendal

Steven Holl Architects is known for its typological and phenomenological approaches to design, aiming to transcend the human experience through the firm's unique approach to location-driven design and programmatic specificity. On their design approach, the firm's mission states that "the phenomena of the space of a room, the sunlight entering through a window, and the color and reflection of materials on a wall and floor all have integral relationships," adding that "the materials of architecture communicate through resonance and dissonance, just as instruments in musical composition, producing thought and sense-provoking qualities in the experience of a place."

Holl's works define the skylines of some of the world's most design-savvy cities—from Helsinki to Seoul—and have integrated into the urban fabric of many historic cities including Bogota, Berlin, and Amsterdam. Among Holl's most notable projects are the Simmons Hall at MIT, Linked Hybrid in Beijing, Sliced Porosity Block in Chengdu, and the Seona Reid Building at the Glasgow School of Art. His design aesthetic continues to evolve through a progressive interpretation of technology, light, and holism, cementing Holl's status as a global leader in architectural innovation.

Save this picture! Simmons Hall at MIT. Image © Andy Ryan - Steven Holl Architects

The firm also has a number of significant projects still to come, including plans for the latest Maggie's Centre at St. Bart's Hospital in London, the Tianjin Ecocity Ecology and Planning Museums, and the expansion of The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

