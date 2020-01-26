+ 12

Design Installation: Ronald Rietveld, Erik Rietveld, Arna Mackic

Raaaf Studio Support: Clemens Karlhuber, Bastiaan Bervoets, Elke van Waalwijk van Doorn, David Habets, Mees van Rijckevorsel, Marius Gottlieb, Janno Martens Production: Landstra & de Vries supported by Schaart Adventures

Team Production: Bouwko Landstra, Alko de Vries, Basile Mareé, Boris de Beijer, Chris Bakker, Dino Ruisen, Ellik Bargai, Frits Ham, Hans Jansen, Jasper van Heyningen, Jolanda Lanslots, Kier Spronk, Koen van Oort, Koos Schaart, Lika Kortmann, Lucas van Santvoort, Luuc Sonke, Mark Jooren, Patrick Mulder, Syb Sybesma, Tim Mathijsen, Tomm Velthuis

Client Vision Sitting Kills: Chief Government Architect of the Netherlands

Vison Sitting Kills + The End Of Sitting: RAAAF | Barbara Visser

Animation: Olivier Campagne, ArtefactoryLab

Text description provided by the architects. The End of Sitting is an installation at the crossroads of visual art, architecture, philosophy and empirical science. In our society almost the entirety of our surroundings have been designed for sitting, while evidence from medical research suggests that too much sitting has adverse health effects. RAAAF [Rietveld Architecture-Art Affordances] and visual artist Barbara Visser have developed a concept wherein the chair and desk are no longer unquestionable starting points. Instead, the installation’s various affordances solicit visitors to explore different standing positions in an experimental work landscape.

The End of Sitting marks the beginning of an experimental trial phase, exploring the possibilities of radical change for the working environment. This project is a spatial follow-up of the recently released mute animation 'Sitting Kills' by RAAAF | Barbara Visser, developed for the Chief Government Architect of the Netherlands.

The End of Sitting is a collaboration with Looiersgracht 60 (Soraya Notoadikusumo and Nadine Snijders), a new space for art and science in Amsterdam.

Originally published on December 03, 2014