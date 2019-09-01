World
  7. Tsukiji Room H / Yuichi Yoshida & associates

Tsukiji Room H / Yuichi Yoshida & associates

  • 15:00 - 1 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Tsukiji Room H / Yuichi Yoshida & associates
Tsukiji Room H / Yuichi Yoshida & associates, © Katsumi Hirabayashi
© Katsumi Hirabayashi

© Katsumi Hirabayashi

© Katsumi Hirabayashi
© Katsumi Hirabayashi

Text description provided by the architects. Originally purchased the two rooms in the building is made by assuming an office use, is renovation to live as a single residence. While ensuring the function minimum necessary to life from the client, there was that we wanted to take as large as possible where you can do anything to the external side. In addition, it was also the assumption that she moved in rent or resale After you have about 5 to 10 years to another.

© Katsumi Hirabayashi
© Katsumi Hirabayashi

There are roughly to collectively plan to go act the space of similar character (function or room) there called "zoning" in the building plan.

© Katsumi Hirabayashi
© Katsumi Hirabayashi

Usually after zoning, but will continue to further subdivided by increasing the magnification to see the zone, where it reduces the reverse in magnification, usually without as much as possible Majikiriru a function to each other, such as not adjacent to each other so much by looking more broadly by making parallel coexist compact, has created a great place to do anything.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

It has resulted from the so space, not only as a residence, has the will will strength that can be used also as SOHO also as an office, was also to be possible to increase the resale value (resale value) in this region.

© Katsumi Hirabayashi
© Katsumi Hirabayashi

Originally published on 2 December, 2014.

Project location

Cite: "Tsukiji Room H / Yuichi Yoshida & associates" 01 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.
