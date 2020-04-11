World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Belgium
  5. Obumex Outside / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

Obumex Outside / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

Save this project
Obumex Outside / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

© Thomas Debruyne © Thomas Debruyne © Thomas Debruyne © Thomas Debruyne + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Showroom
Staden, Belgium
Save this picture!
© Thomas Debruyne
© Thomas Debruyne

Text description provided by the architects. The new volume is a natural extension of the massive existing buildings. Key materials are concrete and lots of glass, which create an openness, where interior flows seamlessly into the exterior. The concrete guides the visitors' view towards the outside and also forms a neutral background for the furniture. Walking through the showroom, it almost feels like being outside. This exterior feeling is also strengthened by the swimming pool, which lies on the full length of the building and around the big surrounding L-shaped terrace. 

Save this picture!
© Thomas Debruyne
© Thomas Debruyne

One of the challenges in this project was to create a transition between the existing solid corporate building and the lower in height residential zone towards the showroom. For this reason, the showroom has a non-dominant,  horizontal character with a certain sense of fluidity.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Debruyne
© Thomas Debruyne

This building is the new site to exhibit renowned Furniture as Unopiu, Andreu World, Promemoria, Christian Liaigre, B&B Italia, Tribu, Paola Lenti.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Debruyne
© Thomas Debruyne

Originally published on November 05, 2014.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Diksmuidestraat 121, 8840 Staden, Belgium

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Belgium
Cite: "Obumex Outside / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects" 11 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/563463/obumex-outside-govaert-and-vanhoutte-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Thomas Debruyne

比利时Obumex家具展览室/ Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream