World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. DMOA Architecten
  6. 2013
  7. The Corten House / DMOA Architecten

The Corten House / DMOA Architecten

  • 15:00 - 28 April, 2019
  • Curated by Diego Hernández
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Corten House / DMOA Architecten
Save this picture!
The Corten House / DMOA Architecten , © Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

© Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans + 21

  • Architects

    DMOA Architecten

  • Location

    Kontich, Belgium

  • Category

    Houses

  • Collaborators

    Benjamin Denef, Matthias Mattelaer, Stefanie Dieleman, Charlotte Gryspeerdt, Lien Gesquiere, Koen Paridaens engineering

  • Area

    540.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Luc Roymans
Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

Text description provided by the architects. In this house in the suburbs of Antwerp, weathering steel lamellae are in command. Inside as well as outside they define the spaces, they mark out the boundaries where needed and open again when suited. They glow in the rusty evening sun and give a twinkling show of shadows. They embrace and protect the environment of the residents of this extraordinary house. You can feel them everywhere.

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

The concept of this house is based on the use of the Corten steel lamellae. It's not only used to design the building, but it also shapes the landscape and defines the interior.

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

A far-reaching detailing was needed to enable the use of the lamellae as cladding (welded on a perforated plate), as the gate of the garage, as the single lamellae around the garden (fixed on a invisible special structure), as the rusty floor around the ginkgo tree (chips from the waste of the perforated plates).

Note: This project was originally published on 3 November, 2014

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DMOA Architecten
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "The Corten House / DMOA Architecten " 28 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/563239/the-corten-house-dmoa-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Luc Roymans

比利时耐候钢住宅 / DMOA Architecten

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream