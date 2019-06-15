Sambade House / spaceworkers

+ 65

Architects spaceworkers

Location Penafiel, Portugal

Category Houses

Principal Architects Henrique Marques & Rui Dinis

Collaborating Architects Rui Rodrigues, Sérgio Rocha, Rui Miguel, Vasco Giesta, Pedro Silva

Project Area 1177 sqm

Project Year 2014

Photographs Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Engineering Lino Correia Engenharia

Finance Director Carla Duarte - cfo

Text description provided by the architects. Based on the genetic of the place, the intervention holds, as the main goal, the creation of a contemporary space without disturbing the peace of the countryside area.

A pure volume, with rectangular base, is adjusted to the ground and opens into the green landscape. The volumetric purity, desired by the customer, sets the mood for the project and the new inhabitant of the place is, now, one of the terraced fields of the perfectly balanced ground.

Thus, the act of inhabiting unfolds through the volume of concrete, pure, raw, adjusted to the ground, just waiting to grow old as the days go by... reflecting the life of the countryside.

Check the article we featured last year showing the construction process of this house.



Originally published on 29 October, 2014

