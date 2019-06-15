World
  Sambade House / spaceworkers

Sambade House / spaceworkers

  17:00 - 15 June, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
  Translated by Nico Saieh
Sambade House / spaceworkers
Sambade House / spaceworkers, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    spaceworkers

  • Location

    Penafiel, Portugal

  • Category

    Houses

  • Principal Architects

    Henrique Marques & Rui Dinis

  • Collaborating Architects

    Rui Rodrigues, Sérgio Rocha, Rui Miguel, Vasco Giesta, Pedro Silva

  • Project Area

    1177 sqm

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

    • Engineering

      Lino Correia Engenharia

    • Finance Director

      Carla Duarte - cfo
      More Specs Less Specs
    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

    Text description provided by the architects. Based on the genetic of the place, the intervention holds, as the main goal, the creation of a contemporary space without disturbing the peace of the countryside area.

    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

    A pure volume, with rectangular base, is adjusted to the ground and opens into the green landscape. The volumetric purity, desired by the customer, sets the mood for the project and the new inhabitant of the place is, now, one of the terraced fields of the perfectly balanced ground.

    Construction Detail
    Construction Detail

    Thus, the act of inhabiting unfolds through the volume of concrete, pure, raw, adjusted to the ground, just waiting to grow old as the days go by... reflecting the life of the countryside.

    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

    Check the article we featured last year showing the construction process of this house.

    Originally published on 29 October, 2014

